30 Maoist Cadres Surrender in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur, Marking Major Boost to Anti-Naxal Drive and State’s Rehabilitation Policy

Anti-Maoist operations in Chhattisgarh saw major success on February 6, 2026, as 30 Maoist cadres surrendered in Bijapur district. The event marked a significant milestone in the state's rehabilitation and surrender policy, symbolising a shift from violence to peace.
The surrendered cadres included 20 women and 10 men, with a total reward of ₹85 lakh declared on them. They pledged allegiance to the Indian Constitution and chose rehabilitation under the state's Poona Margem project focused on peace, dialogue and development.
Authorities provided ₹50,000 as immediate financial assistance and described the surrender as building trust and a secure future. Officials said the Maoist organisation is weakening fast, reflected in large numbers of surrenders, arrests and encounters since January 1, 2024.
Anti-Maoist operations in Chhattisgarh saw a major success on Saturday, February 6, 2026. 30 Maoist Cadres from the South Sub Zonal Bureau, Bijapur, laid down their arms in Bijapur district, surrendering before the state and denouncing Naxalism.
A total reward of ₹ 85 lakh had been declared on them based on their positions and roles, underscoring the high value placed on their neutralisation through peaceful means. The event marks a significant milestone in the state's rehabilitation and surrender policy, symbolising a shift from violence to peace and mainstream integration.
The surrendered cadres consisted of 20 women and 10 men, who pledged their allegiance to the Indian Constitution and ventured on the new path towards rehabilitation under the state’s Poona Margem project. The Poona Margem project is the Chhattisgarh government’s flagship initiative campaign: “From Rehabilitation to Rejuvenation”, emphasising peace, dialogue and development.
The event coincides with President Droupadi Murmu visiting Bastar to inaugurate the Bastar Pandum 2026, in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh on the same day. While highlighting the traditions and culture of Bastar as ever attractive, President Murmu urged the residents to pursue developments while preserving the region’s rich heritage.
During the surrender ceremony, the cadres voluntarily handed over explosives, including one bundle of Cordex wire and 50 gelatin sticks. The process took place in the presence of senior officials, including Deputy Inspector General of Police, CRPF Ops Bijapur Sector, BS Negi; Superintendent of Police Bijapur, Dr Jitendra Kumar Yadav; and other additional superintendents and deputy superintendents from operations and district forces.
The state provided an incentive of ₹50,000 as immediate financial assistance to them, along with necessary legal procedures for complete rehabilitation and reintegration in the society. Authorities described it as a platform not just for surrender but for building trust and a secure future. Bijapur Superintendent of Police Dr Jitendra Kumar Yadav appealed to the remaining Maoists, "Abandon misleading and violent ideologies and return fearlessly to the mainstream. The 'Puna Margam' policy provides every facility for a secure, respectable, and self-reliant future."
The Inspector General of Police of Bastar Range, Sundarraj P. Pattilingam, said the surrender shows that the Maoist organisation is weakening fast. He credited this to security camps in remote areas, better roads and communication, strong anti-Naxal operations, and effective government schemes reaching people. He said violence only leads to destruction, while the “Puna Margam” path offers peace and a better future, and appealed to others to give up arms.
The recent surrender follows a previous success in anti-Naxal drive as 12 Maoists surrendered in Bijapur on Thursday, February 5, 2026. Collectively, the cadres (associated with the South Sub Zonal Bureau, Bijapur) held a total reward of ₹54 lakh.
In Bijapur district since January 1, 2024, 918 Maoist cadres have returned to normal life, 1,163 have been arrested, and 232 were killed in encounters. These numbers show the impact of continuous operations by security forces such as DRG, District Force, Chhattisgarh Armed Force, STF, CoBRA battalions and CRPF units, along with support from the local administration, social groups and citizens.
With Inputs from IANS
(GP)
