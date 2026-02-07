30 Maoist Cadres Surrender in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur, Marking Major Boost to Anti-Naxal Drive and State’s Rehabilitation Policy

30 Maoists Lay Down Arms In Bijapur

Anti-Maoist operations in Chhattisgarh saw a major success on Saturday, February 6, 2026. 30 Maoist Cadres from the South Sub Zonal Bureau, Bijapur, laid down their arms in Bijapur district, surrendering before the state and denouncing Naxalism.

A total reward of ₹ 85 lakh had been declared on them based on their positions and roles, underscoring the high value placed on their neutralisation through peaceful means. The event marks a significant milestone in the state's rehabilitation and surrender policy, symbolising a shift from violence to peace and mainstream integration.

From Rehabilitation to Rejuvenation Of Surrendered Maoists

The surrendered cadres consisted of 20 women and 10 men, who pledged their allegiance to the Indian Constitution and ventured on the new path towards rehabilitation under the state’s Poona Margem project. The Poona Margem project is the Chhattisgarh government’s flagship initiative campaign: “From Rehabilitation to Rejuvenation”, emphasising peace, dialogue and development.

