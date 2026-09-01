Mumbai Expiry Food Racket Busted: Spoiled Products Relabelled for Export, FDA Seizes Food Cartons Worth Rs 75 Lakh

Key points:
Maharashtra FDA and Navi Mumbai Police Crime Branch uncovered an alleged operation at a Sadhana Enterprises warehouse where expiry dates and nutritional information were being altered.
Authorities seized around 5,000 cartons of packaged food and beverages, along with chemicals and machines allegedly used for tampering with labels.
An FIR has been registered against Sadhana Enterprises partners and associated exporters, while authorities investigate the source of the products
AN ILLEGAL FOOD LABELLING RACKET in Navi Mumbai has been busted by the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The accused were allegedly using expired packaged food manufactured by major global companies and tampering with expiry dates and nutritional information before the goods were prepared for export.
The operation was conducted jointly by the Maharashtra FDA and the Navi Mumbai Police Crime Branch. As per Reuters, a six-day investigation was carried out between August 24 and 29, 2026, at a warehouse operated by Sadhana Enterprises in the Turbhe industrial area. Following the raid, the food licence of Sadhana Enterprises was immediately suspended.
The products that were allegedly tampered with included those manufactured by PepsiCo, Nestle, Coca-Cola, Unilever and other international brands. Authorities seized nearly 5,000 food cartons, along with chemicals allegedly used to erase expiry dates and machines and other materials used to replace the dates with new ones.
Around 5,000 cartons of food products worth more than Rs 75 lakh were seized by the FDA during the raid. The seized products included packaged food and beverages from major companies.
Reuters reported that most of the products found at the site were either expired or close to expiry. Authorities also collected samples of these products for further examination, particularly those for which the establishment could not produce the required Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licences.
Investigators alleged that the original manufacturing and expiry dates on the product packages were being removed and replaced with newly printed dates. People at the warehouse were allegedly using chemicals to erase the earlier dates and ingredient labels and then the machines to print new dates and apply replacement labels.
The investigators also found that nutritional information had allegedly been altered on the packaging. Police said that such tampering could cause serious harm to the health of consumers who purchase and consume food products with altered dates and information.
“The government is extremely strict regarding food quality and law enforcement in Maharashtra. Playing with the health of consumers and the general public will not be tolerated under any circumstances,” the FDA said, as quoted by India Today.
The food safety drives have intensified in Maharashtra since Tukaram Mundhe took charge as the chief of the FDA. Under his leadership, food safety inspections have been stepped up, including surprise inspections at warehouses, elite restaurants and clubs, which have attracted public attention. Speaking about the warehouse operation, Mundhe told, “I am absolutely shocked by the scale. It is like an organized activity. It's been done systematically.”
The FDA has maintained that strict action will be taken against those involved in storing or selling expired or tampered food products.
The warehouse where the alleged operation took place is located around 25 km from Mumbai's international airport and was privately owned by Sadhana Enterprises. According to a Maharashtra government media release and a police case document, the owner said that the operation was allegedly being carried out on behalf of 19 exporters who are not that well known.
Police have filed an FIR in the case at Turbhe Police Station against those allegedly involved, including the partners of Sadhana Enterprises and the associated exporters. The case has been registered under various sections of the Food Safety and Standards Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
The investigation into the case is underway to determine the extent of operation and identify other people who might be involved. The FDA has said that the investigation will also look into the source of the expired food products, the companies connected to the stock and the distribution network.