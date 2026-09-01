Mumbai Expiry Food Racket Busted: Spoiled Products Relabelled for Export, FDA Seizes Food Cartons Worth Rs 75 Lakh

FDA Seizes Food Products Worth Over Rs 75 Lakh in Navi Mumbai

Around 5,000 cartons of food products worth more than Rs 75 lakh were seized by the FDA during the raid. The seized products included packaged food and beverages from major companies.

Reuters reported that most of the products found at the site were either expired or close to expiry. Authorities also collected samples of these products for further examination, particularly those for which the establishment could not produce the required Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licences.

Investigators alleged that the original manufacturing and expiry dates on the product packages were being removed and replaced with newly printed dates. People at the warehouse were allegedly using chemicals to erase the earlier dates and ingredient labels and then the machines to print new dates and apply replacement labels.

The investigators also found that nutritional information had allegedly been altered on the packaging. Police said that such tampering could cause serious harm to the health of consumers who purchase and consume food products with altered dates and information.

“The government is extremely strict regarding food quality and law enforcement in Maharashtra. Playing with the health of consumers and the general public will not be tolerated under any circumstances,” the FDA said, as quoted by India Today.