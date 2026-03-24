From Dirty Songs to Cheap Shows — How Bollywood Is Dragging Society Down

Besides, many other organisations also expressed condemnation. The National Commission for Women (NCW), in its summons to Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt, and the makers, stated that the song’s content “prima facie appears to be sexually suggestive, objectionable, and violative of provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, IT Act, and POCSO Act.”

The first question that arises is why the censor board approved the release of a film containing such an explicitly vulgar song. The CBFC is squarely accountable, though now the dirty item number has been clipped. It seems the authorities on this board have lost their moral compass and their sense of what is harmful to our youth and society at large, turning a blind eye to the larger damage. One gentleman even wrote on social media that the big shots of the CBFC should be made to stand alongside the irresponsible actors and filmmakers and held answerable as if they too belonged behind bars. Whether one agrees or not, such explicit films contribute to corrupting the younger generation, turning them into nothing less than “deviants and lechers.”

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