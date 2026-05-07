Failing Leadership Is Not the Only Problem Punjab Is Facing, the State Is Undergoing Full Governance Paralysis Too

Punjab is at a very critical and sensitive point right now. In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party secured a massive majority, and Bhagwant Mann became the Chief Minister of Punjab after winning as an MLA from the Dhuri Assembly constituency.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had tried to shield himself from public scrutiny, but that veil now appears to have lifted. Critics often question his leadership style and public conduct. There is also a growing perception among opponents that the Punjab leadership is not fully independent, and that the Chief Minister is expected to follow directions rather than assert his own voice.

Punjab’s current crisis raises serious questions about leadership and accountability. Increasingly, people feel that state governance is not entirely independent but is influenced from outside. It has been consistently seen that Punjab is run through a “remote control” from Delhi. Equally troubling is the widening trust deficit between the government and the people. Punjab has long suffered from the menace of drugs, and every government that came to power carried the responsibility of confronting this crisis with urgency and sincerity. Yet, many feel that the gap between promises and outcomes remains incomplete.