Failing Leadership Is Not the Only Problem Punjab Is Facing, the State Is Undergoing Full Governance Paralysis Too

Punjab is at a very critical and sensitive point right now. In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party secured a massive majority, and Bhagwant Mann became the Chief Minister of Punjab after winning as an MLA from the Dhuri Assembly constituency.
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had tried to shield himself from public scrutiny, but that veil now appears to have lifted. Critics often question his leadership style and public conduct. There is also a growing perception among opponents that the Punjab leadership is not fully independent, and that the Chief Minister is expected to follow directions rather than assert his own voice.
Punjab’s current crisis raises serious questions about leadership and accountability. Increasingly, people feel that state governance is not entirely independent but is influenced from outside. It has been consistently seen that Punjab is run through a “remote control” from Delhi. Equally troubling is the widening trust deficit between the government and the people. Punjab has long suffered from the menace of drugs, and every government that came to power carried the responsibility of confronting this crisis with urgency and sincerity. Yet, many feel that the gap between promises and outcomes remains incomplete.
There are also growing concerns about the functioning of democratic institutions within the state. A healthy democracy requires not just electoral victories but transparency, accountability, and respect for institutional processes. When these appear weakened or partisan, it undermines public confidence and raises uncomfortable questions about the direction in which governance is heading.
The Punjab government has projected a tough stance against the drug mafia, but critics view it as largely symbolic. Despite appointing an IPS officer Kuwar Pratap Singh to tackle the issue, there is a growing perception that corruption and “cut and commission” practices persist within the system.
After serving as an IPS officer for several years, Kuwar Vijay Pratap Singh left the police service and joined the Aam Aadmi Party. He later became an MLA from the Amritsar North Assembly constituency. However, when he raised concerns over the drug issue in Punjab, he was suspended by the Aam Aadmi Party.
At the same time, concerns are growing that development has taken a back seat. Allegations of misuse of public funds and a lack of accountability, from the top leadership down to lower levels of the administration, continue to raise questions about the Chief Minister’s governance.
In addition, concerns have been raised about social developments in the state over the past few years. Observers point to noticeable shifts in the social and religious landscape, particularly in areas with significant Dalit populations. There are claims of increased activity by religious groups, which some believe has led to changes in community dynamics.
Punjab, historically known as the land of the Khalsa and bravery, is seen by many as undergoing a transformation that raises questions about its traditional social fabric. Critics argue that such developments reflect a lack of attention to maintaining social balance, contributing to a broader sense of decline in the state’s overall direction.
Additionally, critics have often alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party has taken positions that have been viewed as sympathetic to Khalistani sentiments. There have also been accusations that in 2017, certain actions or statements were seen as hurting the emotions of sections of this group. During the Punjab elections, opponents have further claimed that the party benefited from support coming from such quarters.
Many people are dissatisfied with the work of Bhagwant Mann, and it is widely seen that he was determined to become the Chief Minister of Punjab. Kumar Vishwas, in the web series “Transparency: Pardarshita,” made claims suggesting that Arvind Kejriwal had ambitions related to creating a separate Khalistan and becoming its Prime Minister.
At present, the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab is unlikely to sustain itself. Even if it does manage to survive, there is a strong view among opponents that the party could face a significant defeat in future elections.
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