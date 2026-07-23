Beyond Independence: The Unfinished Journey of Swaraj

"SWARAJ IS MY BIRTHRIGHT, AND I SHALL HAVE IT." These immortal words of Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak did not merely challenge British colonial rule, they awakened a nation. Tilak's vision of Swaraj was never confined to political independence. It was a call for an India where citizens were informed, fearless, and active participants in shaping the nation's destiny.

Seventy-nine years after Independence, an uncomfortable question confronts us: Have we truly achieved the Swaraj that Tilak envisioned, or does it still remain miles away?

Political freedom was achieved in 1947, but Swaraj is much more than freedom from foreign rule. It is self-governance, accountability, public participation, and a democracy that genuinely serves its people. The Constitution begins with the words, "We, the People of India." These words place sovereignty in the hands of citizens. Yet, how often do we exercise that responsibility beyond election day?