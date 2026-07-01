Delhi's Health Scam Is a Wake-Up Call

A CORRUPTION SCANDAL is not merely about numbers on paper. It is about broken trust, stolen opportunities, and ordinary citizens paying the price for the greed of a few. The alleged ₹600-crore procurement scam in Delhi's Health Department is not just another financial irregularity, it represents a betrayal of every taxpayer who expects public money to be spent on saving lives, not enriching vested interests.

According to the ongoing investigation by the Delhi Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB), serious irregularities have been found in the procurement of medicines, medical equipment, and essential hospital supplies under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). Former DGHS chief Dr. Vatsala Aggarwal, former Central Procurement Agency (CPA) head Dr. Vijay Kumar Ranga, and Deputy Controller of Accounts Neeraj Chopra have been arrested as part of the investigation. Authorities have alleged that tender conditions were manipulated, procurement processes were distorted, and prices of several medical items were inflated far beyond their market value.