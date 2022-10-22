China Update: US-Taiwan joint weapons production plan likely to meet opposition

The United States’ alleged plan to produce weapons jointly with Taiwan to boost its deterrence capabilities against China was met with mixed views by observers and analysts in Taipei.

Nikkei Asia was the first media outlet to report on Wednesday that the Biden administration is considering such a plan, quoting three unnamed people familiar with it.

Senior U.S. officials have warned this week that China may speed up plans to invade Taiwan, which Beijing considers one of its provinces. President Xi Jinping, in his opening speech at the 20th Communist Party Congress, said Chinese leaders “will not renounce the use of force” in national reunification.

Nikkei, quoted a person with direct knowledge of the matter as saying “initial discussions on joint U.S.-Taiwan [weapons] production had begun” and that U.S. defense companies may “provide technology to manufacture weapons in Taiwan, or to produce them in the U.S. using Taiwan-made parts.”

It is understood that the process is still in the initial stage and discussions will continue throughout next year.

Reuters quoted a business lobbyist as saying that “there could be resistance within the U.S. government to issuing co-production licenses” for manufacturing in a foreign country.

Taiwan-based analysts told RFA that the risk of military secrets being leaked and the interests of arms dealers are the main factors to be considered during the process.