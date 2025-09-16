Rs 2 crore cash seized in ACB raids on Telangana official

Hyderabad, Sep 16: Telangana’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday seized Rs 2 crore cash during the raids on the premises of an official of the electricity department.

Sleuths of the anti-graft agency have been conducting searches at the premises of Ambedkar, Assistant Divisional Engineer (ADE) and his relatives since Tuesday morning.

Ambedkar, who works as the ADE in the Manikonda area in Hyderabad, allegedly amassed huge wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Fifteen teams of ACB officials were conducting searches at multiple locations in the city.

ACB officials identified three plots owned by Ambedkar. He also owns a building in the Gachibowli area.

The officials also seized gold jewellery during the searches. They were assessing the value of the jewellery. The officials were also examining the documents pertaining to the property owned by Ambedkar and his relatives.

This is the second major case of disproportionate assets detected by the ACB in less than a month.

On August 19, the ACB had unearthed assets of over Rs 5 crore during raids on a Tahsildar.