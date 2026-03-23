Supreme Court Directs Investigating Agencies to Coordinate Fair, Time-Bound Probe Into Massive Financial Irregularities and Fund Siphoning Linked to Anil Ambani's Reliance Group

Key Points:
The Supreme Court strongly criticized the CBI and ED for their slow pace and reluctance in the Anil Ambani fraud investigation. Chief Justice of India Surya Kant ordered a fair, transparent, and time-bound probe to restore public confidence.
The alleged financial fraud has caused staggering losses of roughly ₹73,006 crore to public banks and financial institutions. This massive scam was reportedly carried out using forged bank guarantees, shell companies, and the misuse of bankruptcy laws.
The judges instructed the investigating agencies to work together and look beyond lower-level employees to find the real culprits. They must aggressively investigate any political connections or high-ranking bank officials who helped facilitate these massive illegal loans.
The Supreme Court on Monday, March 23, 2026, ordered the CBI (Central Bureau of Intelligence) and ED (Enforcement Directorate) to stop their reluctance from probing public functionaries involved in the Anil Ambani Case. The case refers to a writ petition filed in the Supreme Court regarding massive financial irregularities linked to the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG), such as Reliance Home Finance Limited and Reliance Communication. The ED and CBI are investigating the case, and have interrogated Anil Ambani to record his statements.
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During the hearing, a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant also expressed serious dissatisfaction with the pace of the investigation. The bench also consisted of Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Vipul M Pancholi. CJI Surya Kant directed the investigating agencies to conduct a "dispassionate, fair, transparent, and time-bound" probe that inspires confidence among all stakeholders, not just the Court. The bench also noted the serious irregularities flagged by SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India).
Furthermore, the Court directed the ED and CBI to coordinate their efforts closely. The bench also ordered the agencies to dive deep into the case and broaden their scope of investigation, unearthing any potential political connivance or involvements of high level bank officials who facilitated the loan disbursements.
The ongoing investigations by the ED and CBI into the Anil Ambani case originate from a PIL (Public Interest Litigation) filed by former bureaucrat EAS Sarma (EAS Sarma v. Union of India and others [W.P.(C) No. 1217/2025]). The case was filed on February 4, 2026.
Senior Advocate Prashant Bhushan is representing the petitioner, and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta is representing the central investigating agencies. Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi is representing Anil Ambani, and Senior Advocate Shyam Divan is representing the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group.
The allegations point to a complex web of financial fraud that has caused severe losses to banks and public financial institutions, with recent agency estimates suggesting the wrongful loss could be a staggering ₹73,006 crore. The alleged methods involve using forged bank guarantees and systematically siphoning funds through tax havens and shell companies. The financial irregularities by the ADAG is claimed to be around ₹40,000 crores.
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Defending their progress in court today, the investigating agencies revealed that a multi-disciplinary Special Investigation Team (SIT) was officially constituted on February 12, 2026, to track the financial trails. The CBI confirmed it currently has seven active cases specifically probing the roles of public servants, has attached properties worth approximately ₹15,000 crore, and has made four arrests so far.
However, the petitioner's counsel strongly argued that the agencies have only apprehended lower-level officials and are dragging their feet on making substantial arrests of the main architects behind the massive diversion of public funds. In response to this, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta stated that no random arrests can be made, and further arrests will only occur given proper investigations and enquiries.
(GP)
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