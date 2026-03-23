Supreme Court Directs Investigating Agencies to Coordinate Fair, Time-Bound Probe Into Massive Financial Irregularities and Fund Siphoning Linked to Anil Ambani's Reliance Group

CJI Surya Kant Orders A Transparent and Coordinated Investigation

During the hearing, a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant also expressed serious dissatisfaction with the pace of the investigation. The bench also consisted of Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Vipul M Pancholi. CJI Surya Kant directed the investigating agencies to conduct a "dispassionate, fair, transparent, and time-bound" probe that inspires confidence among all stakeholders, not just the Court. The bench also noted the serious irregularities flagged by SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India).

Furthermore, the Court directed the ED and CBI to coordinate their efforts closely. The bench also ordered the agencies to dive deep into the case and broaden their scope of investigation, unearthing any potential political connivance or involvements of high level bank officials who facilitated the loan disbursements.

Background And Legal Representation

The ongoing investigations by the ED and CBI into the Anil Ambani case originate from a PIL (Public Interest Litigation) filed by former bureaucrat EAS Sarma (EAS Sarma v. Union of India and others [W.P.(C) No. 1217/2025]). The case was filed on February 4, 2026.

Senior Advocate Prashant Bhushan is representing the petitioner, and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta is representing the central investigating agencies. Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi is representing Anil Ambani, and Senior Advocate Shyam Divan is representing the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group.

The Scale Of The Alleged Irregularities

The allegations point to a complex web of financial fraud that has caused severe losses to banks and public financial institutions, with recent agency estimates suggesting the wrongful loss could be a staggering ₹73,006 crore. The alleged methods involve using forged bank guarantees and systematically siphoning funds through tax havens and shell companies. The financial irregularities by the ADAG is claimed to be around ₹40,000 crores.

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