After SEBI Probe, ED Raids 9 Sites Linked to Rajesh Exports: 40% Gold Stock Missing From Records, ₹3,000 Crore Deals Under Scanner

ON TUESDAY, JUNE 23, 2026, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out searches at nine locations linked to the Bengaluru-based gold and jewelry giant Rajesh Mehta, as part of a widening probe into alleged financial irregularities. According to Mint, Officials are searching premises in Bengaluru and Mumbai, focusing on suspected benami share transactions, dubious overseas dealings, discrepancies in gold inventory, and transactions involving nearly ₹3,000 crore in trade receivables.

Search operations were still underway at the time the officials spoke to Mint. According to the report, preliminary findings suggest that more than $20 million (₹189 Crore) may have been siphoned out of India through transactions involving alleged benami entities trading in Rajesh Exports shares.

"Investigation conducted so far has revealed multiple transactions in the scrip of Rajesh Exports through benamidars. Preliminary findings indicate that over $20 million may have been siphoned out of the country through such transactions," an anonymous ED official said to Mint.

Gold stock found 40% lower than company records

One of the most significant findings during the raids relates to the company's gold inventory.

According to officials involved in the investigation, as per Mint, the raids conducted found a substantial gap between the gold stock available at the premises and the quantity recorded in company books.

"Physical verification carried out during the searches has shown that the gold stock found was around 40% lower than the stock reflected in the books," an official said to Mint.

Investigators are also looking into transactions worth around ₹3,000 crore in which money owed to the company was allegedly used to settle payments for gold imports. However, officials suspect that some of the gold shipments may not have actually been delivered despite records claiming they were.

"We are examining a case where trade receivables of around ₹3,000 crore have been set off against gold imports whose delivery appears suspicious," an official said to Mint.

See Also: “Don’t Even Know Where LIC’s Office is”: Rajesh Mehta Addresses LIC’s Investment in Rajesh Exports Amid SEBI Probe, Says General Public Benefited From the Trade

The agency is also probing whether Rajesh Exports group firms used to deal with several UAE-based companies to conceal the real flow of money. Officials said transactions worth nearly ₹3,000 crore were adjusted against four to five UAE-based firms, whose credentials are now under the scanner. “The nature and purpose of these transactions are being investigated," the official added.

Rajesh Exports’ African Mining Investments Under Scanner

Another major focus area during the ED raid is Rajesh Exports' overseas direct investment in African gold mining assets.

According to the reported ED raid, the company appears to have invested more than ₹1,000 crore in African gold mines. However, officials claim that these investments are not reflected in the books of accounts of any of the company's subsidiaries.

"Rajesh Exports has ostensibly invested more than ₹1,000 crore in African gold mines. However, this investment is not reflected in the books of accounts of any of its subsidiaries and is therefore being examined," an official said to Mint.

The agency is expected to analyse documents, digital records, and financial data seized during the searches before deciding on further action. Emails sent to both Rajesh Exports and the ED reportedly remained unanswered.