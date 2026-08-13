Justice Yashwant Varma's Corruption Exposed, But Still Not Guilty? Here's What the Inquiry Panel Report Says in Its Indictment of Ex-Allahabad HC Judge

The Parliamentary committee mainly examined three Articles of Charge leveled against Justice Yashwant Varma and found all of them proved in their findings.

Article I: Unexplained cash inside official residence

The first charge pertained to the unsourced cash found in the storeroom of Justice Varma’s official residence. The committee took statements from several officials, including officers from the Delhi Fire Services and Delhi Police, who were present when the currency notes were recovered from the fire-hit residence.

The panel rejected Justice Varma’s argument that the storeroom was completely outside his control. It noted that the room was part of the official residential premises and he had complete access to it.

The report read, “Article I is proved. Substantial unexplained ₹500 denomination currency notes were found in the storeroom situated within the official residential premises at 30, Tughlaq Crescent, New Delhi.”

According to the committee, Justice Varma failed to provide a satisfactory explanation about the presence, source, or ownership of the money. However, the panel could not establish whether Varma personally owned the cash, which would have made it a criminal case. It also did not mention the exact amount of money found due to some of it being burnt.

The committee also responded to Varma’s argument that the money had been planted or brought into the premises by someone else and found no credible evidence supporting this claim. It said, “No person has been identified. No occasion of entry has been established.” It added that no material had been produced to show how such a large quantity of currency could have been brought into the premises without detection.

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Article II: Material evidence was not preserved

The second charge concerns what happened to the cash and the storeroom after the fire. The Parliamentary committee reports that first responders had seen the currency notes but did not preserve or secure it as evidence.

According to the report, cleaning activity took place after firefighters and police officers had left as the storeroom was not immediately sealed, which should have been the standard practice. Security personnel reported seeing Justice Varma’s private secretary and a household attendant near the storeroom. By the following morning, burnt material had been moved and the currency was no longer available.

The report states, “The currency was seen. It was not preserved. The storeroom was not sealed immediately.” The committee said Article II was proved because material evidence was not secured or preserved and the condition of the storeroom was disturbed before lawful sealing and inspection. However, the panel did not find any evidence that Justice Varma himself physically removed the currency or tampered with evidence. Its finding mainly concerns the failure to preserve the evidence in time. Therefore, this also means that an important piece of evidence might have been lost before it could be properly examined.

Article III: Justice Varma’s explanations found evasive

The third charge concerned Justice Varma’s explanations regarding the cash. For this, the parliamentary committee examined his March 22, 2025 reply to the Delhi High Court Chief Justice and his subsequent statements during the inquiry.

According to the report, his stand vastly changed from denying ownership of the cash to suggesting other possibilities including planting, conspiracy, fake currency, and involvement of staff or first responders.

The committee found that these possibilities were not supported by any evidence and Varma’s explanations did not show the “candour, transparency and institutional responsibility” expected in the circumstances. The panel described his explanations as “evasive and unsatisfactory” when tested against statements of independent officials and other evidence.

In arguably the most striking observation of the committee, the report said, “His [Yashwant Varma’s] whole defence is false and adds to grave suspicion against him.”

While Justice Varma later withdrew from the proceedings at the defence-evidence stage, the committee continued its examination of the evidence found till that time.

It ultimately found that all three charges in the case were proved.

Justice Varma’s Resignation Complicates Future Actions

Justice Yashwant Varma resigned from the Allahabad High Court in April 2026, while the parliamentary inquiry was still underway. His resignation from Allahabad High Court has complicated the situation as his removal was the reason behind the setup of the committee. Since he is no longer a sitting judge, the initial question of removing him from office through impeachment is no longer valid

However, the inquiry report remains a formal record of the proceedings. It is important to note that the committee was examining judicial misconduct under the Judges (Inquiry) Act. Its report is not a criminal conviction against the former High Court Justice, as their findings were at a totally different level.

The committee has now left the matter with Parliament and the authorities for “such further action as may be considered in accordance with law”. What this further action might be and will it pertain to the findings of the committee remains to be decided.

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