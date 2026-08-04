Who Was Justice Manmohan Singh Liberhan? The Judge Who Called the Babri Masjid Demolition a Planned Conspiracy

ON SUNDAY, AUGUST 2, 2026, Justice Manmohan Singh Liberhan died in Chandigarh at the age of 87. Liberhan was the same judge whom P. V. Narasimha Rao appointed to head the one-man Commission to investigate the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case. Justice Manmohan Singh Liberhan was the former Chief Justice of the Madras and Andhra Pradesh High Courts. Throughout his lifetime, he was well known for his long judicial career and for leading one of the country's longest-running commissions of inquiry.

He became widely known because of this inquiry commission, which investigated one of India's most controversial political events. His conclusion in the inquiry was also significant, as he said that the demolition of the Babri Masjid was not a spontaneous event but a pre-planned one. While his judicial career spanned more than four decades, his name became most famous and inseparable because of his role in the Liberhan Commission.

Liberhan Commission and the Babri Masjid Demolition: Why Was It Formed?

The demolition of the Babri Masjid by a large crowd of Hindu nationalists in Ayodhya was a major incident that led to widespread religious riots, causing thousands of deaths. But what happened? How was the mosque demolished, and who was behind it? The event shaped modern Indian politics, and to find answers to these questions, the government of P. V. Narasimha Rao appointed Justice M. S. Liberhan to investigate the events under the Liberhan Commission, which was established on December 16, 1992, ten days after the incident happened.