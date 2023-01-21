Japanese government downgrade the disease status of COVID-19

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday he will downgrade the status of COVID-19 in the next three months to a Class 5 disease, the same level as seasonal influenza, and will re-examine pandemic preventive measures such as mask wearing.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with his government ministers, Kishida said he instructed officials to examine the specific requirements for a reclassification of COVID, as well as conduct a review of pandemic restrictions that have been in place for nearly three years.