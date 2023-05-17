mRNA Covid vax beneficial 3 months after bone marrow transplant

Patients with cancer whose immune systems are being supported or rebuilt by bone marrow transplantation should begin receiving vaccines for protection against SARS-CoV-2 three months post-transplant, according to a new study.



People with cancer, and especially those undergoing bone marrow transplantation as part of their treatment, are highly vulnerable to infection.



Initial studies showed that up to 30 per cent of these patients who became infected with the virus that causes Covid-19 died within four to six weeks, said researchers.



The findings, published in The Lancet journal eClinicalMedicine, showed that SARS-CoV-2 antibody titers, neutralising antibody titers and T-cell receptors (TCR) data did not significantly differ at the tested time points following the second vaccination, whether patients started vaccinations before four months or during the period of four to 12 months after bone marrow transplant.



Results did not appear to be impacted by the use of immunosuppressive medications or a diagnosis of graft versus host disease.



"We undertook this study to help patients and their doctors determine the best time to begin SARS-CoV-2 vaccination because there was little information on these vaccines in this group of patients," said lead author Dr. Joshua Hill, Associate Professor of medicine at University of Washington School of Medicine.