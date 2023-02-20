Women's T20 World Cup: Indian team clinches semis spot by thrashing Ireland

Harmanpreet Kaur's India clinched their place in the semifinals of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, beating Ireland in a must-win match via D/L Method in a rain-interrupted match.

Having lost to England in a crucial Group B match, India had to beat Ireland on Monday to seal their place in the last four. They managed to put up a decent score of 155/6 in their 20 overs. Ireland was 54/2 in 8.2 overs when rain stopped play. India eventually won the match as Ireland fell short of the revised target by five runs.

Ireland made a solid recovery after two early blows but was behind the DLS par score by five runs as rain interrupted proceedings in Gqeberha.

A mix-up on the very first ball saw Hunter run at the wicketkeeper's end and Renuka Singh followed up her terrific new ball spell against England by cleaning up Prendergast to put India right on top early on in the second innings.