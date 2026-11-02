10 Indian cricket players who once considered the next Sachin and Kapil Dev but failed miserably.

IN A NATION where cricket is considered a religion, almost every child has at one point imagined himself hitting the ball out of park and marking a century or to pull off a down the ground Sachin style straight drive.

Cricket has championed many such dreams till now. Stories of underdogs becoming national sensation has given rise to the cult of representing the nation, putting on Team India’s jersey in crowds of thousands are sold like a story of a bollywood movie.

But every aspiration doesn’t bear fruit according to one’s desire. Some have also succumbed to pressure of achieving an immeasurable feat in a cut-throat competition and some give up at a stage after performing fair at early stages also called first class cricket.