Eight years on, Sandpapergate returns to haunt Australian Cricket: The entire cheating scandal explained amid Usman Khawaja and David Warner’s explosive revelations

IN MARCH 2018, the cricketing world witnessed one of the biggest scandals in its history during the infamous Australia tour of South Africa. The Test series was already getting tense, with the players from both teams indulging in heated altercations and ugly exchanges on and off the field. However, the biggest controversy came during the 3rd Test with the Australian Cricket Team allegedly involved in an illegal move in an attempt to tilt the conditions in their favor.

With Cricket Australia conducting an internal investigation at the time, leading to the players responsible facing punishment, the dust seemed to have settled there. However, in a bombshell update, retired Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja has made new details of the case public more than eight years after the incident. The 39-year-old batsman made the explosive allegations in his autobiography Sabr, set to officially be released on November 10, 2026. The remarks gained even more attention after the former vice-captain of the team David Warner backed Khawaja, calling the latter’s description of events “100% accurate.”

With two of Cricket Australia’s legends possibly casting a shadow on their own board’s investigation and former teammates, here’s a look back on what transpired eight years ago.