Who Was Subhash 'Fergie' Gupte? How a Controversial Allegation and Disputed Disciplinary Action Ended India's Greatest Leg-Spinner's Career

Gupte earned the nickname "Fergie" because his successful and deceptive leg-spin bowling drew comparisons with prominent West Indian wrist-spinner Wilfred "Wilf" Ferguson. According to former India off-spinner Erapalli Prasanna, Gupte could bowl virtually any line and length at will. Former India cricketer Madhav Apte once remarked that throughout an entire tour, he "never saw him bowl badly."

Gupte was a bowler admired by countless cricketers for his artistry. Unlike some attacking leg-spinners who sacrificed accuracy for turn, Gupte possessed both. He could repeatedly land the ball on the perfect length while still extracting sharp turn, even on placid batting wickets. That unique combination of precision and deception is why he is regarded as one of the greatest leg-spinners in cricket history.

How a Hotel Controversy Ended Subhash Gupte's India Career

Gupte's career came to an abrupt end, shocking cricket fans and many of his teammates. His international career ended during England's tour of India in 1961-62. Many were surprised when the Indian selectors removed Gupte and his teammate A.G. Kripal Singh from the squad before the fourth Test. Initially, no explanation was provided, but the reason later emerged.

The controversy began after a receptionist at Delhi's Imperial Hotel, where the Indian team was staying, complained that Kripal Singh had allegedly invited her for a drink after her work shift. Gupte happened to be Kripal Singh's roommate, and the board held him responsible for failing to stop his teammate.

Despite consistently maintaining that he had done nothing wrong, Gupte also faced disciplinary action. The BCCI board criticised him simply for not preventing his roommate from making the phone call. The disciplinary proceedings against Gupte were widely criticised for lacking substantial evidence. Nevertheless, the BCCI decided to drop both players from the remaining Tests and also excluded them from the upcoming tour of the West Indies.