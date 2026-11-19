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CAMERON BANCROFT, an Australian cricketer who was one of three culprits in the 2018’s ball-tempering scandal — famously known as Sandpapergate Scandal — Of Australia’s tour to South Africa, has said that it was not just three players, but the whole team was involved in it.
He revealed the information in a 4,000 words long article released on Wednesday November 18, 2026. Following the revelation by Bancroft, Australian cricket team’s captain Pat Cummins declined allegation. In the past, another Australian cricketer, Usman Khwaja, made the same allegation in his newly launched book Sabr on November 10, 2026.
Bancroft was caught on camera at the field using sandpaper on the ball in the notorious test match against South Africa in Cape Town in March 2018. Writing for Western Australia, he accepted that he “did not give a complete and truthful account" and hid important details during the preliminary investigations of Cricket Australia in 2018 to save his fellow teammates.
Terming current Australian test captain Pat Cummins' nearly 70 minute press conference last week on Friday November 13, 2026 as the “final Straw,” he said, “"It was not just the three of us — Steve Smith, David Warner and I — who knew about me using sandpaper on the ball in South Africa. It was the whole team. It [Cummins’ press conference] made me feel angry, betrayed and alone.” After his article, Bancroft told the Nine Network that he’s been carrying a lot of this stuff for a period of time.” “So I feel really freed and really happy to be able to do that.”
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It all started with an extract from the book of former Australian batter Usman Khwaja titled Sabr on November 6, 2026. He wrote that the knowledge of the ball tampering was not limited to only captain Steve Smith, Vice-Captain Warner and batter Bancroft, but the entire squad and coaches were aware.
"It was all of us. Not the batters, not the bowlers, not the staff. All of us," Khawaja told the Sydney Morning Herald.
On November 9, 2026 David Warner backed the claim of Khawaja and on November 10, 2026 the book was launched.
The controversial left-handed batter said, “It was all of us. Not the batters, not the bowlers, not the staff. All of us.”
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Then on November 13, 2026 Cummins held a press conference in Sydney ahead of his training session neglecting Khawaja’s claim as “utter nonsense.
Following the events, Cricket Australia (CA) on Wednesday November 18, 2026 announced to launch a forum for players and staff to discuss their recollections and point of views of the infamous series. But CA has declined a possibility of any new investigation.
[Rh/GS/RS]
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