From Hansie Cronje to Brendan Taylor: 5 cricketers who ruined their sparkling careers through match-fixing, controversies and corruption allegations

Brendan Taylor was a Zimbabwean cricketer who was a right-handed batsman and an off-spinner. His career had a significant impact on the Zimbabwean team and its fortunes, and he was considered one of the country's finest players. However, he was later banned from cricket for three and a half years in 2022 after accepting four charges under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code and one under the Anti-Doping Code.

The corruption charges against Taylor stemmed from a trip to India in 2019, where he met an individual who offered him USD 35,000 for match-fixing. Initially, Taylor refused to get involved after his agent advised him against the individual. However, the same man later invited him on a three-night trip to India at his expense. The man gave Taylor clothes, a new phone and cash in rupees, as well as entertainment and activities. He also provided cocaine, which Taylor publicly admitted to using. At the end of his stay, the man offered him a match-fixing deal and gave him USD 15,000 in cash as an advance.

Initially, Taylor claimed that the money was an appearance fee for his trip to India, but later accepted that what he had initially thought was an appearance fee was actually a payment following a request for match-fixing. In addition to this, Taylor also tested positive for cocaine during an in-competition test in September 2021.