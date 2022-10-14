Indian Ph.D. student at the University of New South Wales stabbed multiple times

India on Friday said that the "unfortunate" attack on a 28-year-old Indian Ph.D. student at the University of New South Wales should be taken seriously and swift action must be taken against the perpetrators.

"The Indian national is in hospital, his treatment is on... Our High Commission in Canberra and Consulate in Sydney is in close touch with the local authorities, and family here. Our officials have met him in the hospital. We expect that the issue must be taken seriously and action must be taken against the perpetrators," External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said in his weekly briefing.

Shubham Garg, 28, an Indian Ph.D. student at the University of New South Wales, was stabbed multiple times in his face, chest, and abdomen when he was walking along the Pacific Highway while returning to his place of residence.