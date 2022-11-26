Gujarat: First love jihad case in the state gets settled outside court

In June 2021, the first love jihad (Under sections of the Gujarat Freedom of Religion Act (amendment 2021)) case was registered with the Gotri police station in Vadodara city. Last month the Gujarat High Court's single bench of Justice Niral Mehta quashed the First Information Report against the accused Samir Qureshi and five others.

The court while quashing the FIR against Qureshi observed, "An amicable settlement has been arrived at between the parties and they (complainant and accused) are living together. In that view of the matter, the further continuation of the criminal proceedings would jeopardize their future and thus, this court is inclined to accept the settlement."

When the accused Samir moved a petition to quash the FIR before the high court, Samir's wife and victim Divyaben submitted before the court that, "The love Jihad angle was brought up by police themselves, these allegations were incorrect and she never made such allegations, she has never alleged that she was forced to convert to Islam."