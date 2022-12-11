Road Rampage! Speeding car tosses professor 10 feet away, multiple fractures reported

A speeding car hit a professor who was on his morning walk in a society in Ghaziabad and the entire incident was recorded by the CCTV camera installed on the premises.

The incident took place in Amrapali Empire Society in the Crossing Republik police station area on December 3. The impact was so fierce that the victim, identified as Pankaj Goyal, was thrown 10 feet away.

According to sources, the victim along with his wife, Sukriti Goyal, and a resident were on their morning walk inside the society on December 3 at 7 a.m. when the speeding car entered the society and hit Pankaj who was walking on the extreme right of the trio.

The vehicle also hit several parked bikes before coming to a halt about 30 meters ahead.