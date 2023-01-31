Hindu Temple vandalism: Indian-origin MP asks the Canadian government to probe temple attack

Indian-origin MP Chandra Arya, reacting to the latest attack on a Hindu temple by vandals in Canada, on Tuesday called on the Ottawa government to take the matter 'seriously'.

The Gauri Shankar Mandir was vandalized with "anti-India" graffiti in Canada's Brampton province, leaving the Indian community in a state of shock.

"The attack on Gauri Shankar Mandir in Brampton is latest in attacks on Hindu temples in Canada by anti-Hindu and anti-India groups. From hatred on social media, now physical attacks on Hindu temples, what next?" Arya, MP from the ruling Liberal Party, wrote in a tweet on Tuesday.

"I call on govt at levels in Canada to start taking this seriously."