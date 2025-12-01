Tamil Nadu Horror: Man Murders Wife with a Sickle Over Suspicions of Infidelity, Posts Selfie with her Corpse on WhatsApp Status with the Caption, “The Price of Betrayal is Death”

According to a Coimbatore police officer, Sripriya left her two children at her mother’s residence and shifted to a women’s hostel. He said, “She left her children with her mother, and she had moved to the private women’s hostel and was working in a store.”

On November 30, 2025, Balamurugan went to the hostel to confront her. Prior to the confrontation, the duo had reportedly engaged in a verbal dispute over the phone regarding the alleged infidelity.

Balamurugan met his wife in the waiting area of the women’s hostel, where he attacked her. He attacked her multiple times with the sickle he was carrying. The attack happened after another argument broke out between the couple.

The assault immediately caused panic in the hostel as other women started to run out, calling the police. Sripriya succumbed to her injuries on the spot after Balamurugan attacked her with the sickle.

The murder took an unusual turn after the accused did not attempt to run away from the crime scene. Balamurugan sat beside the dead body of his wife. He took a selfie with her and posted the photograph on his WhatsApp status with an eerie caption.

The caption of the status allegedly read, “The price of betrayal is death.” The murder led to discussions on rising murders in India and sparked a debate on women’s safety in Tamil Nadu. Rathnapuri police arrested the accused after the crime and have initiated a probe.

