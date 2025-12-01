Tamil Nadu Horror: Man Murders Wife with a Sickle Over Suspicions of Infidelity, Posts Selfie with her Corpse on WhatsApp Status with the Caption, “The Price of Betrayal is Death”

Key Points:
Balamurugan allegedly killed his estranged wife, Sripriya, with a sickle due to suspicions of infidelity.
He took a selfie with her corpse and posted it on his WhatsApp status.
Rathnapuri police arrested Balamurugan at the crime scene.
In a shocking murder case unearthed in Tamil Nadu, 32-year-old S. Balamurugan allegedly murdered his wife with a sickle inside a women’s hostel in Coimbatore on November 30, 2025. The case took a horrific turn after the husband took a selfie with the deceased body of his estranged wife and posted it on his WhatsApp status.
The accused in the Tamil Nadu murder shocker did not leave the crime scene after killing his wife. He waited there until the police arrived, after which he was arrested.
The couple had been going through a rough patch for some time. S. Sirpriya, 30, had been living separately from her husband in a women’s hostel. The couple had gone their separate ways after the victim moved from Tirunelveli to Coimbatore with their two children.
Balamurugan had been in constant distress, which led to his suspicion of his wife cheating with one of their relatives. The suspicion of infidelity turned into rage, and he barged into the women’s hostel where his estranged wife was living.
According to a Coimbatore police officer, Sripriya left her two children at her mother’s residence and shifted to a women’s hostel. He said, “She left her children with her mother, and she had moved to the private women’s hostel and was working in a store.”
On November 30, 2025, Balamurugan went to the hostel to confront her. Prior to the confrontation, the duo had reportedly engaged in a verbal dispute over the phone regarding the alleged infidelity.
Balamurugan met his wife in the waiting area of the women’s hostel, where he attacked her. He attacked her multiple times with the sickle he was carrying. The attack happened after another argument broke out between the couple.
The assault immediately caused panic in the hostel as other women started to run out, calling the police. Sripriya succumbed to her injuries on the spot after Balamurugan attacked her with the sickle.
The murder took an unusual turn after the accused did not attempt to run away from the crime scene. Balamurugan sat beside the dead body of his wife. He took a selfie with her and posted the photograph on his WhatsApp status with an eerie caption.
The caption of the status allegedly read, “The price of betrayal is death.” The murder led to discussions on rising murders in India and sparked a debate on women’s safety in Tamil Nadu. Rathnapuri police arrested the accused after the crime and have initiated a probe.
