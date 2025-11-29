Pradeep Kumar Saxena Who Became ‘Abdul Rahim’ to Evade Murder Sentence Arrested After 36 Years

A tip-off finally led police to Delapeer Mandi in Bareilly, where Saxena was confronted. He initially identified himself as Abdul Rahim, but after being presented with old documents and evidence, he admitted his true identity. “I came out on parole in 1989, after which I started living in Moradabad. To avoid court proceedings, I changed my religion in 2002 and changed my name to Abdul Rahim, also known as Saxena Driver,” the police quoted him as saying.

Bareilly City Police Chief Manush Parikh confirmed the details, adding that Saxena had also been convicted of theft in the 1987 case. “Pradeep Saxena appealed the sentence in the high court and then jumped parole. When the court directed us to arrest him, we discovered he had concealed his identity and changed his religion to escape the law,” he said.

By adopting a new identity, relocating, and integrating into another community, Saxena believed he could escape accountability—but the law ultimately caught up with him. [Rh]



