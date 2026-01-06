Man Beaten, Wife Molested, Son Stripped—Assault in Laxmi Nagar Goes Viral, Raises Questions of Political Impunity and Police Inaction

Key Points
A family in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar was publically assaulted by gang of men over a property dispute – the father was beaten, the mother molested, and the son stripped then thrashed.
A viral video shows the son being stripped and beaten in the street while a crowd looks on and police stand by. One accused has been arrested, while the others are absconding.
One of the absconding is affiliated to the BJP and RSS, prompting accusations of police inaction and political impunity.
On 2 January 2026, a property dispute in Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar turned violent when a group of five men assaulted the owner and his family in broad daylight – beating the father, molesting the mother, and stripping then thrashing the son. A video of the incident, now viral, shows the men stripping the owner’s son before assaulting him, then brazenly standing by as police arrive.
Since the incident went viral, only one accused has been arrested, while the others are absconding. At least one of the accused has been proved to have political links, prompting accusation of police inaction and political impunity.
A complaint has been submitted over the incident by Rajesh Garg and his wife, who run a gym from the basement of their house. The couple says that the gym’s caretaker, Satish Yadav, had recently attempted to take control of the gym, claiming ownership. When asked to leave, Satish allegedly threatened and abused the couple.
On the day of the incident, the complaint states, the couple had gone to investigate a leakage in the gym when Satish accosted them, along with two others, and began beating them. The couple say they were hit repeatedly – the woman was molested and the man was disrobed and beaten with a rod. The men allegedly threatened to finish off Garg, when the woman ran towards the police station for help.
On the day of the incident, the complaint states, the couple had gone to investigate a leakage in the gym when Satish accosted them, along with two others, and began beating them. The couple say they were hit repeatedly – the woman was molested and the man was disrobed and beaten with a rod. The men allegedly threatened to finish off Garg, when the woman ran towards the police station for help.
Hearing the commotion, the couple’s son came down to help but was caught by the group. CCTV footage shows the men dragging him onto the street, stripping him, stomping on his head and beating him with slippers. Onlookers watch as the assault continues. Two men then arrive and the violence escalates.
Soon after, two police men arrive on a bike, while the attackers stand by, seemingly unafraid. The officers collect the victim’s pants and hand them over to him. The group grabs the man before he can leave, while the officers attempt to diffuse the situation.
Based on the couple’s complaint, a case has been registered for assault, molestation, and intimidation, amongst others. Only Satish Yadav, the main accused, has been arrested, while the other attackers remain at large. This is despite police being present at the scene at the time of the assault.
The other accused have been identified as Vikas Yadav, Shubham Yadav, Omkar Yadav and Pintu Yadav. Of these, Omkar has been proven to have significant political connections. His social media states that he is a member of the RSS and shows him posing with many prominent BJP politicians, including JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh, Anurag Thakur, and recent Unnao rape and murder accused Dushyant Kumar Gautam, amongst many others.
Since the incident went viral online, Omkar’s connections, the delay in his arrest, and the police’s inaction have prompted users to demand strict action against the accused. Many have urged for an exemplary punishment to clarify that political backing does not put one above the law.
Meanwhile, police officials have said the incident is being investigated and teams have been formed the nab the remaining accused. Garg, the owner of the gym, has demanded rigorous punishment. He says that since the incident, his son has been missing even though his wedding is soon coming up. “The way he was stripped and dragged is this less than any form of rape?” asks the victim’s mother.
[DS]
Suggested Reading: