Man Beaten, Wife Molested, Son Stripped—Assault in Laxmi Nagar Goes Viral, Raises Questions of Political Impunity and Police Inaction

Family Assaulted over Laxmi Nagar Gym Dispute

A complaint has been submitted over the incident by Rajesh Garg and his wife, who run a gym from the basement of their house. The couple says that the gym’s caretaker, Satish Yadav, had recently attempted to take control of the gym, claiming ownership. When asked to leave, Satish allegedly threatened and abused the couple.

On the day of the incident, the complaint states, the couple had gone to investigate a leakage in the gym when Satish accosted them, along with two others, and began beating them. The couple say they were hit repeatedly – the woman was molested and the man was disrobed and beaten with a rod. The men allegedly threatened to finish off Garg, when the woman ran towards the police station for help.

Hearing the commotion, the couple’s son came down to help but was caught by the group. CCTV footage shows the men dragging him onto the street, stripping him, stomping on his head and beating him with slippers. Onlookers watch as the assault continues. Two men then arrive and the violence escalates.

Soon after, two police men arrive on a bike, while the attackers stand by, seemingly unafraid. The officers collect the victim’s pants and hand them over to him. The group grabs the man before he can leave, while the officers attempt to diffuse the situation.