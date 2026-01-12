Bengaluru Horror: 34-Year-Old Woman Murdered by 18-Year-Old Neighbour After She Refused to Comply with His Sexual Demands; Accused Arrested

Key Points:
A 34-year-old software engineer in Bengaluru was murdered after rejecting sexual advances from her 18-year-old neighbour.
The crime was initially staged as a fire accident but forensic findings revealed that the fire was used to destroy evidence.
The accused has been arrested and booked under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
A shocking case of murder has emerged from Bengaluru that was initially believed to be a fire accident which led to the victim’s death. Subsequent investigation revealed that the victim, Sharmila Kushalappa, a 34-year-old software engineer working in Bengaluru, was in fact murdered by an 18-year-old Pre-University Course (PUC) student after she refused to comply with his sexual demands.
On the night of January 3, 2026, Kushalappa met her tragic fate after she was found unresponsive in her flat in Subramanya Layout, Ramamurthy Nagar, Bengaluru, which had caught fire. Local authorities initially claimed that the cause of death was suffocation due to the fire. However, it was later revealed that Kushalappa’s death was not an accident.
After local police recovered the victim’s body, they initiated a probe by registering an unnatural death report under Section 194(3)(iv) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
At the beginning of the investigation, it was believed that her tragic fire was caused by a short circuit which caused the fire. However, forensic evidence later indicated that the fire had been deliberately started to destroy evidence.
The probe identified the key accused as Karnal Kurai (18), who reportedly lived next door to the victim. Kurai, a PUC student, was living with his mother.
Following the discovery of his connection to what was initially believed to be an accident but later confirmed as a murder. He was immediately arrested for the murder of Kushalappa, who was working for the reputed company Accenture.
Kurai was held for strangling the victim and allegedly raping her after she refused to comply with his sexual demands. During questioning, he allegedly confessed to the shocking plot behind the murder of the 34-year-old tech professional.
Kurai told the police that he secretly entered the victim’s residence at night through a sliding window. After realising that the victim had refused his sexual advances, Kurai took a drastic step. According to the police, the accused covered the victim’s mouth and nose when she resisted.
During a scuffle with the accused, Kushalappa suffered injuries that led to bleeding. The mastermind’s plan reached its final phase when the accused gathered all the evidence, including her clothes, on the bedroom mattress before setting it on fire. He then escaped the crime scene along with the victim’s mobile phone.
Police stated that the victim’s friend suspected foul play and filed a complaint. Investigators tracked the victim’s missing phone, and the probe led them to the next-door neighbour, 18-year-old Kurai.
The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 103(1) (murder), 64(2), 66, and 238 (destruction of evidence).
