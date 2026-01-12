Bengaluru Horror: 34-Year-Old Woman Murdered by 18-Year-Old Neighbour After She Refused to Comply with His Sexual Demands; Accused Arrested

After local police recovered the victim’s body, they initiated a probe by registering an unnatural death report under Section 194(3)(iv) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

At the beginning of the investigation, it was believed that her tragic fire was caused by a short circuit which caused the fire. However, forensic evidence later indicated that the fire had been deliberately started to destroy evidence.

The probe identified the key accused as Karnal Kurai (18), who reportedly lived next door to the victim. Kurai, a PUC student, was living with his mother.

Following the discovery of his connection to what was initially believed to be an accident but later confirmed as a murder. He was immediately arrested for the murder of Kushalappa, who was working for the reputed company Accenture.