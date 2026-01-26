Dhurandhar Actor Nadeem Khan Arrested in Mumbai for Allegations of Rape Under Promise of Marriage

Actor Nadeem Khan, known for his recent role in Dhurandhar, has been arrested for allegedly raping a domestic worker under false promise of marriage. The complainant alleged that Khan raped her for nearly a decade – he is currently in police custody.

The case is based on a complaint filed on 22 January 2026, by a 41-year-old woman. According to police officials, the complainant had worked as domestic help for different actors and had come in contact with Khan years ago. They gradually became close.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that Khan promised to marry her. She stated that on the assurance of marriage, he had sexual relations with her on multiple occasions over a period of ten years. The alleged incidents took place at her residence in Malwani and at Khan’s house in Versova, both in Mumbai’s western suburbs.

Police said the woman approached the Versova police station after Khan allegedly refused to marry her. Since the alleged assault first took place at the complainant’s house, which falls under the jurisdiction of Malvani police station, the case was transferred through a zero FIR for further investigation.