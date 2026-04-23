“If Didi Had Given Money, This Wouldn’t Have Happened…” Ex-Househelp Rahul Meena Arrested for Rape, Murder of IRS Officer’s Daughter in South Delhi

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly raped and murdered in her Kailash Hills residence by a former domestic worker who entered using a spare key and attacked her while she was alone.
The accused allegedly assaulted the victim, attempted to access valuables, stole cash and jewellery, changed clothes, and fled; he was later tracked and arrested using CCTV footage.
Police suspect links to a separate rape case in Rajasthan’s Alwar hours before the Delhi crime, with financial distress and personal grievance cited as possible motives.
On Wednesday, April 22, 2026, a 22-year-old woman, an engineering graduate and the daughter of a senior Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, was allegedly raped and murdered at her residence in south Delhi’s Kailash Hills area. The accused, Rahul Meena, was a former domestic worker in the household. Meena has been arrested and sent to four-day police custody.
According to police sources, Meena entered the apartment using a spare key. CCTV footage shows him entering the residential colony around 6:30 am, sneaking into the house at approximately 6:39 am, and leaving around 7:20 am. Investigators said he went straight to a rooftop study room where the victim was studying.
He allegedly strangled her and struck her with a heavy object, causing severe injuries and rendering her unconscious. Police suspect that he then raped her while she was unconscious. According to preliminary reports, she was strangled with a phone charger after the assault.
After the assault, Meena dragged the victim’s blood-soaked body downstairs to another room where a locker was kept. He attempted to open the biometric lock allegedly using her fingerprint but failed. He then broke open the locker with a screwdriver and stole cash and jewellery worth around ₹2 to ₹2.5 lakh. Investigators said he changed his blood-stained clothes and then fled the scene.
The crime came to light when the victim’s parents returned home from their morning routine around 8 am and found her lying in a pool of blood, with torn clothes and belongings scattered across the house. Police said that the accused showed “no remorse” during interrogation. Meena allegedly told the investigators that he had entered the house to steal money and repeatedly said that “it just happened,” adding that “if didi had given the money, this would not have happened.”
Rahul Meena had worked as a domestic help in the household for around eight months before being fired because of complaints of borrowing money and not repaying it. Police said he was familiar with the family’s routine and knew the victim would be alone at home in the morning. He was also aware of where a spare key or access card was kept.
The accused was tracked using CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts. Police followed his movements from the crime scene to an auto-rickshaw he boarded, which led them to a hotel in Delhi’s Dwarka area, where he was arrested.
Investigators also suspect that Meena may be a repeat offender. On Tuesday, April 21, 2026, he was in Rajasthan’s Alwar district, where rajasthan police are investigating a separate rape case in which he is accused of assaulting a woman. The incident reportedly took place just hours before he travelled to Delhi. According to officials, Meena allegedly raped a woman known to him in his village before heading to the capital the next morning. He is said to have sold a mobile phone to arrange money for travel and hired a vehicle to reach Delhi, later fleeing without paying the driver.
Police believe that his actions may have been driven by a combination of financial motives and personal grievance after losing his job. Officials also noted that he had a history of borrowing money from people in the area and was allegedly addicted to online games, which may have contributed to his financial distress.
The Delhi Police have registered charges of rape, murder, and robbery, and further investigation is underway to determine whether any other individuals were involved and to verify links between the Delhi and Alwar cases.
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