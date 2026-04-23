“If Didi Had Given Money, This Wouldn’t Have Happened…” Ex-Househelp Rahul Meena Arrested for Rape, Murder of IRS Officer’s Daughter in South Delhi

The crime came to light when the victim’s parents returned home from their morning routine around 8 am and found her lying in a pool of blood, with torn clothes and belongings scattered across the house. Police said that the accused showed “no remorse” during interrogation. Meena allegedly told the investigators that he had entered the house to steal money and repeatedly said that “it just happened,” adding that “if didi had given the money, this would not have happened.”

Rahul Meena had worked as a domestic help in the household for around eight months before being fired because of complaints of borrowing money and not repaying it. Police said he was familiar with the family’s routine and knew the victim would be alone at home in the morning. He was also aware of where a spare key or access card was kept.

The accused was tracked using CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts. Police followed his movements from the crime scene to an auto-rickshaw he boarded, which led them to a hotel in Delhi’s Dwarka area, where he was arrested.