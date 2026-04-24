ED Raids 12 Locations in ₹145 Crore Kotak Bank-Panchkula Municipal Corporation Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on 22 April 2026 conducted searches at multiple locations across Chandigarh, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Dera Bassi and Rajpura as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation into an alleged ₹145 crore fraud involving the Panchkula Municipal Corporation.

The searches, carried out under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), covered 12 premises linked to bank officials, municipal staff and private individuals. Officials said incriminating documents, including sale and purchase agreements and records indicating money laundering, were seized during the operation.

The case stems from an FIR registered on 24 March 2026 by the Haryana State Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau, which alleged large scale embezzlement of municipal funds held as fixed deposits in a branch of Kotak Mahindra Bank in Panchkula. According to investigators, these deposits were liquidated using forged documents and diverted into unauthorised accounts.

The ED has identified Dileep Kumar Raghav, a customer relationship manager, and Pushpinder Singh, a deputy vice president at the bank, along with Vikas Kaushik, a former senior accounts officer of the municipal corporation, as key accused in the case. Pushpinder Singh, described as the alleged mastermind, has been in custody of the ACB since 9 April 2026.

According to the agency, the investigation so far has revealed a “closed criminal nexus” involving municipal officials, bank personnel and private individuals. The group is alleged to have conspired to siphon government funds through a structured mechanism involving forged authorisations and manipulated banking processes.

Investigators said funds from legitimate municipal accounts were transferred into unauthorised accounts created in the name of the Panchkula Municipal Corporation. This was done using fake fund migration authorisation letters. In several instances, forged documents were used to open accounts and facilitate transfers without detection.