“Typical Modi-Style”: ED Raids Lovely Professional University, Residences Linked to AAP MP Ashok Mittal—Party Alleges Targeting Ahead of Elections

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on 15 April 2026 conducted searches at multiple premises linked to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Kumar Mittal, including the campus of Lovely Professional University in Punjab, in connection with an investigation under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

The raids were carried out across around 8-10 locations in Punjab and Gurugram, including Jalandhar and Phagwara. According to officials, the searches targeted business entities associated with the Lovely Group, which is headed by Mittal, a 61-year-old businessman and educationist. Residential premises linked to Mittal and his family members were also covered.

Apart from the university campus, ED teams searched establishments such as Lovely Autos, Lovely Sweets, and a distance education centre linked to the group. Properties associated with Mittal’s brothers, Ramesh Mittal and Naresh Mittal, and his son were also included in the operation. Officials examined financial records and documents as part of the ongoing probe into suspected irregularities in financial transactions and foreign exchange dealings.

The ED action comes shortly after Mittal was appointed deputy leader of AAP in the Rajya Sabha, replacing Raghav Chadha. Mittal, who entered Parliament in 2022, has since taken on a more prominent political role within the party.

While the agency has not officially disclosed detailed allegations, sources indicated that the probe relates to suspected violations of FEMA and possible issues in fund flows linked to the group’s business operations. In some accounts, the action has also been linked to suspected financial irregularities and money laundering concerns, though further details are awaited.