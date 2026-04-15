“Typical Modi-Style”: ED Raids Lovely Professional University, Residences Linked to AAP MP Ashok Mittal—Party Alleges Targeting Ahead of Elections

Key Points
ED conducted raids at multiple locations linked to AAP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Kumar Mittal under a FEMA probe after he replaced Raghav Chadha as Deputy Leader of the party in Rajya Sabha
Searches covered the Lovely Professional University and other businesses of the Lovely Group across Punjab and Gurugram
AAP has alleged misuse of central agencies ahead of Assembly elections in 2027 while BJP leaders defended the move
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on 15 April 2026 conducted searches at multiple premises linked to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Kumar Mittal, including the campus of Lovely Professional University in Punjab, in connection with an investigation under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).
The raids were carried out across around 8-10 locations in Punjab and Gurugram, including Jalandhar and Phagwara. According to officials, the searches targeted business entities associated with the Lovely Group, which is headed by Mittal, a 61-year-old businessman and educationist. Residential premises linked to Mittal and his family members were also covered.
Apart from the university campus, ED teams searched establishments such as Lovely Autos, Lovely Sweets, and a distance education centre linked to the group. Properties associated with Mittal’s brothers, Ramesh Mittal and Naresh Mittal, and his son were also included in the operation. Officials examined financial records and documents as part of the ongoing probe into suspected irregularities in financial transactions and foreign exchange dealings.
The ED action comes shortly after Mittal was appointed deputy leader of AAP in the Rajya Sabha, replacing Raghav Chadha. Mittal, who entered Parliament in 2022, has since taken on a more prominent political role within the party.
While the agency has not officially disclosed detailed allegations, sources indicated that the probe relates to suspected violations of FEMA and possible issues in fund flows linked to the group’s business operations. In some accounts, the action has also been linked to suspected financial irregularities and money laundering concerns, though further details are awaited.
The development has triggered a sharp political response in Punjab, with AAP leaders accusing the Centre of using investigative agencies to target opposition figures ahead of elections. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann strongly criticised the raids, calling them a “typical Modi-style” move and alleging that they were part of preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, due early in 2027.
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal also condemned the action, stating that the BJP had “started preparations for elections in Punjab” and asserting that voters would respond strongly. Several party leaders echoed this sentiment, alleging a pattern of central agencies being deployed against opposition leaders.
The BJP, however, pushed back against these allegations. Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu criticised the AAP leadership, alleging corruption within the party and defending the role of investigative agencies. Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar also stated that if the state government failed to act against corruption, central agencies would step in.
The raids have also drawn attention to previous ED actions involving AAP leaders in Punjab. In recent years, searches and arrests have been carried out in cases linked to alleged land fraud, bank fraud, and other financial irregularities involving party leaders.
The timing of the raids, coming amid organisational changes within AAP and heightened political activity ahead of Assembly elections, has intensified the confrontation between the ruling party in the state and the BJP-led Centre.
The raids have also drawn attention to ED actions against AAP leaders in Punjab, including Kulwant Singh, Sanjeev Arora and Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra, since 2023. They also closely follow the arrest of Vinesh Chandel, director of I-PAC, on 13 April 2026 in connection with a money laundering case. I-PAC is the primary political consultancy firm employed by the Trinamool Congress.
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