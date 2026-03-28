Pune Police Arrests Self Proclaimed Godman Rishikesh Vadiya, Accused of Decieving And Raping A Woman

A Web Of Deceit And Blackmail

DCP Pingle further said that the woman who accused him claimed she got to know about the self-proclaimed baba through social media around 2023. He further stated that the complainant is a devotee of Lord Mahadev and the accused lured her into a relationship stating that he was also a devotee of Mahadev. The accused then started to meet her personally, starting with his first visit in December 2023, he added.

Rishikesh Vaidya, 40 years old, allegedly deceived the woman, claiming he was an incarnation of Mahadev, and that the woman was his Parvati, Lord Mahadev’s companion. The Pune Police also stated that the accused later took her to a remote area in Pune, where he allegedly drugged her before raping her. The accused then took sensitive photographs during the act and used them to blackmail her later.

Hailing from Vasai, Maharashtra, Rishikesh Vaidya positioned himself as a prominent spiritual leader and even headed a local social organization named 'Aamchi Vasai'. The Pune Police Crime Branch has now deployed multiple teams to investigate if there are other women he exploited using this exact modus operandi. Furthermore, authorities have widened their net, bringing the accused's brother under the scanner to determine his potential involvement in these fraudulent activities.

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