New Details in TCS Religious Conversion Case Reveal Accused Nida Khan Admitted to Teaching Namaz to the Victim

IN THE LATEST DEVELOPMENT in the controversial Nashik Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) sexual harassment and religious conversion case, new details have emerged involving key accused Nida Khan. According to sources linked to the investigation, Khan had reportedly admitted that she taught the victim how to perform namaz and even selected the location where the Islamic prayer rituals would be held.

The controversial case is linked to a Nashik-based BPO associated with the IT company, where several female employees were allegedly subjected to sexual and mental harassment and even coerced into religious conversion. An FIR was registered earlier this year, and the investigation led to the arrest of seven employees.

The Nashik police arrested Shafi Sheikh, Asif Ansari, Danish Sheikh, Shah Rukh Qureshi, and Tausif Attar in April 2026. Another accused, Nida Khan, was also named in the case, in which several employees came forward alleging religious conversion and harassment at the workplace.

The latest details in the case state that Nida Khan, who was suspended by TCS following the controversy, took employees to her residence for "religious instruction."



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Key Details from the TCS Nashik Workplace Harassment Case



Sources close to the investigators stated that Khan allegedly held various religious programmes at her residence. The investigation further revealed that Khan admitted to teaching the victim Islamic religious practices, such as offering namaz. Further details claim that the accused had sent more than 100 links related to Islamic religious content to the victim.

The police are currently investigating whether the content played any role in the alleged forcible religious conversion.

According to sources, the victim was forced to fast during Ramadan. Khan further added that Tausif Attar and Danish Sheikh had forced the victim to complete the 30-day fast during Ramadan. Officials are examining all the digital evidence as part of the investigation.

The Hindu reported that, on May 30, 2026, the Nashik court had postponed the hearing on Nida Khan's bail plea to June 12, 2026. Khan was arrested in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra.

The case gained widespread attention after several employees at the TCS Nashik branch reported workplace harassment and forcible religious conversion between 2022 and 2026. An investigation was initiated following the reports, and six female police officers went undercover to investigate the matter.

In April 2026, nine FIRs were filed against employees and team leaders at the workplace. In an earlier update, it was reported that one of the victims alleged that she was forced to watch videos of Pakistani Islamic cleric Tariq Jameel and Islamic preacher Zakir Naik.

The victim stated that she was sexually exploited by Sheikh and was even forced to abandon her religious practices. "Don't be afraid. Trust me, Allah is with us. Stop listening to Bhagwan songs and going to the temple; your stress will decrease," Sheikh said, as quoted by PTI. The investigation is currently ongoing, and further details are awaited.

[VS]

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