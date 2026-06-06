“Stop Listening to Bhagwan Songs”: New Details in TCS Nashik Case Reveal Victim Was Forced to Watch Islamic Preacher Zakir Naik’s Videos

A SHOCKING NEW DETAIL has emerged in the controversial Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) sexual harassment and religious conversion case. In a chargesheet filed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), a 23-year-old female complainant alleged that she was forced to watch videos of Pakistani Islamic cleric Tariq Jameel and Islamic da'i preacher Zakir Naik.

The new details are part of a follow-up investigation into the controversial TCS-associated BPO unit in Nashik that was allegedly involved in forced religious conversions and the sexual harassment of female employees. Earlier this year, several employees came forward, claiming that they had faced sexual harassment by their team leaders. In April 2026, the Nashik Police arrested six employees linked to the case, including Shafi Sheikh, Shah Rukh Qureshi, Asif Ansari, Danish Sheikh, and Tausif Attar.

See Also: TCS Victim Reveals How Accused Raza Memon and Asif Ansari Harassed Her

Another key accused in the case, Nida Khan, a suspended TCS employee, was allegedly involved in the sexual exploitation, molestation, and mental harassment of employees at the Nashik branch of TCS. An FIR was registered against Khan, and she was taken into police custody on May 7, 2026.

Victim Reveals New Details in TCS Nashik Case

The chargesheet is linked to a case filed against Danish Sheikh, Nida Khan, and Tausif Attar, in which the victim alleged that she was subjected to severe exploitation. She claimed that Sheikh had promised to marry her and subsequently sexually exploited her. The complainant further stated that she was told to stop listening to bhajans and visiting temples. Sheikh allegedly encouraged her to abandon her Hindu religious practices.

According to a PTI report, Sheikh told her, “Don't be afraid, trust me, Allah is with us. Stop listening to Bhagwan songs and going to the temple; your stress will decrease.”

She claimed that she was introduced to various concepts of Islam, such as Jannah, Bakri Eid, and Qurbani. According to the chargesheet, the victim alleged that she was encouraged to accept Islam and was told that doing so would help reduce her stress. She said, “I was convinced that if I accepted Islam, my mental stress would decrease. I slowly started believing those things.”

Sheikh allegedly asked her to pray using a tasbih to help relieve her anxiety and stress. The complainant further alleged that it was Attar and Khan who provided her with information about Islam. She also claimed that Attar told her to watch videos of Zakir Naik.

See Also: 19-Year-Old Mohammad Ayaz Arrested for Exploiting 180 Minor Girls and Making Over 300 Obscene Videos; BJP Links Amravati Video Scandal and TCS Nashik Controversy

Who is Zakir Naik?

Zakir Naik is an Islamic preacher who founded the Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) and Peace TV, a religious television network. He is currently residing in Malaysia and is a fugitive wanted by Indian authorities. Peace TV, which was founded by Naik, has been banned in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and the United Kingdom over allegations related to hate speech and extremist content.

Following the controversy, TCS suspended all employees linked to the case and emphasized its workplace policies, stating, “TCS has a long-standing zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form.”

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