Secret Signals and ₹1 Crore Exchanged Between Accused: New Details Emerge in the Ketan Agarwal Murder

THE KETAN AGARWAL MURDER CASE has unravelled some shocking details. What was initially ruled an accident later turned out to be a premeditated murder. In a recent development, police recovered crucial details during a crime scene reconstruction exercise conducted on June 28, 2026. The Pune Rural Police took co-accused Siya Goyal (20) to the crime scene at Lohagad Fort in Maharashtra, where the reconstruction revealed what allegedly happened on June 18, 2026 — the day Ketan Agarwal was pushed into a valley.

Both Siya Goyal and her alleged lover Chetan Chaudhary have been accused of conspiring to murder Ketan Agarwal, who had been engaged to Goyal since February 2026. The couple were going to tie the knot in November 2026 in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The crime scene reconstruction exercise recreated all the events that allegedly took place that day, and included using a dummy resembling Agarwal's weight and height.

See Also: As Co-Accused Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary Point Fingers at Each Other, Goyal’s Parents Say, “Hang Her If Found Guilty”

A signal of Death: who killed Ketan Agarwal?

As per the latest reports, the investigation has revealed that Ketan Agarwal was pushed off the cliff after his fiancée, Siya Goyal, allegedly gave her lover, Chetan Chaudhary (22), a special signal. Their plan reportedly involved Goyal sitting down so that Agarwal would not instinctively grab her when Chaudhary pushed him off the cliff. A police official, as quoted by PTI, stated, "They feared that if Chetan pushed Ketan and the latter tried to grab Siya while falling, she too could fall into the gorge. The plan was made keeping her safety in mind."

According to reports, on June 18, 2026, Chaudhary travelled from Pune to Lohagad Fort, covering 90 km on a scooter to avoid leaving a trail at toll plazas. An investigating officer said, "He travelled to the fort on a scooter because he feared a car could be detected at toll plazas." The officer further added that the vehicle used to travel to the crime scene had been seized by the police.

The investigation also revealed that Chaudhary had changed his appearance to avoid suspicion. He was wearing a hoodie when he reached the fort but changed into a black T-shirt before the incident. He later left the scene wearing the same hoodie in an attempt to throw the police off his trail.

See Also: Pune fort murder: CCTV footage of Siya meeting lover Chetan, before fiance's death, surfaces now

New Details Emerge in the Ketan Agarwal murder case





As per an NDTV report, Siya Goyal allegedly took ₹1 crore from her fiancee for their wedding but instead gave the money to Chetan Chaudhary. The two had allegedly even planned for the future after Agarwal's death. Their plan involved Goyal remaining unmarried for three years, giving Chaudhary more time to stabilise his career, which was allegedly in shambles.

Reports claim that Goyal and Chaudhary allegedly contacted each other just 34 minutes before Ketan Agarwal's death, raising further suspicions.

Prior to Agarwal's death at Lohagad Fort on June 18, 2026, Siya Goyal had allegedly attempted to push him off the fort four days earlier. On June 14, 2026, she allegedly pushed him off the cliff, but the victim survived after holding onto the branches. Goyal claimed that she was trying to save him from a snake to avoid getting caught.

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(Edited by Harsh Pandey)

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