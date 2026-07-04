"Wedding That Won't Happen": Siya Goyal's Alleged Snapchat Texts Offer New Clues in the Ketan Agarwal Murder Case

A FRESH DEVELOPMENT has emerged in the alleged Ketan Agarwal murder case. According to media reports, investigators probing the high-profile case have recovered digital chats from the phone of Siya Goyal, who is allegedly involved in his death. On June 18, 2026, Ketan Agarwal fell to his death from Lohagad Fort in Maharashtra, just months after his engagement to Goyal. The prime accused in his death have been identified as Siya Goyal and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary.

Sixteen days have passed since Agarwal’s death. Currently, both Goyal and Chaudhary have been sent to 14-day judicial custody until July 17, 2026, after a court order issued on July 3, 2026. According to reports, investigators recovered digital chats from Siya Goyal’s phone in which police observed several coded messages. Police stated, as quoted by PTI, that the coded text messages can only be explained by the co-accused in the Ketan Agarwal case.

See Also: "To Shobhaa De and Chetan Bhagat": YouTuber Amit Kilhor Reacts After Video of Siya Goyal Showing the Middle Finger to the Media Goes Viral



What was in the texts recovered from Siya Goyal’s phone?





In the alleged Snapchat chats, Siya Goyal asked her friend (whose name has not been revealed) to send her Aadhaar card details so that she could book flight tickets for a wedding. The message reads: "Aadhaar card front back bhej de. For wedding tickets jo hone nai wali par fir bhi bhej de" ("Send me the front and back of your Aadhaar card. It's for wedding tickets that aren't even going to happen, but send it anyway.").

Goyal’s friend later informed her that the required document had already been sent. Police are currently investigating whether the friend was aware of the alleged plan to murder Ketan Agarwal. Siya Goyal and Ketan Agarwal were scheduled to get married in November 2026 in a lavish wedding in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Despite being engaged to Agarwal, several pieces of evidence have emerged indicating that Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary had remained in contact with each other.

In a report by NDTV, quoting news outlet NewsDotz, Siya’s brother, Sahil Goyal, said that he was aware of Chetan Chaudhary. He said, "She swore on her life that she would only marry Ketan and have no contact with Chetan. So, I did not tell anyone about Siya and Chetan."

Earlier reports claimed that Siya Goyal had allegedly given her consent for a polygraph test, which aims to assess whether a person is telling the truth or being deceptive. Police had sought permission from the court to conduct the lie-detection test as part of the investigation. However, reports later claimed that the court declined to allow the polygraph test after both Goyal and Chaudhary refused to give their consent. Their lawyers informed Judicial Magistrate A. M. Vibhute of the Vadgaon Maval Court that they would not consent to the polygraph examination.

Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary were arrested on June 23, 2026, and remained in police custody until July 3, 2026. Both have now been sent to 14-day judicial custody. Investigators are currently analysing the coded text messages exchanged between Goyal and Chaudhary, which have become a crucial part of the investigation.

[VS]

(Edited by Harsh Pandey)

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