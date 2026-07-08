Telangana Nurse Kills Husband by Injecting Toilet Cleaner Through IV After First Rooftop Murder Attempt Failed

ANOTHER INSTANCE of women cruelly murdering their husbands in never-heard-before manner has emerged in Telangana's Nizamabad region. A woman killed her husband by injecting him with IV fluid filled with toilet cleaner. The woman, who is a nurse by profession, completed the crime with the help of her lover and another man. This was her second attempt to murder her husband, after she failed to kill him by pushing him off a roof. The police have arrested all three accused, the wife, her lover, and another man, on July 4, 2026.

As per police investigation, the man, identified as 35-year-old Prashant, died after his wife, 32-year-old Sandhya, allegedly injected him with toilet cleaner and another substance whilst she was treating him. Sandhya was engaging in an extramarital affair with a man named Anil, and found it difficult to continue her illicit relationship with her lover after Prashant returned home from the Gulf around 27 June, 2026. He had been abroad for over two years, police say, and after his return had no plan to return abroad.

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First Murder Attempt Failed After Rooftop Push

For the first murder attempt, Sandhya sought the help of Anil’s friend Venkata Sai alias Bunty. Bunty forced Prashant to consume alcohol with him, got the man heavily drunk, then took him to the terrace. After a fight allegedly broke out between the two, Bunty and Sandhya pushed Prashant off the roof. Prashant, however with serious injuries, survived the fall and received treatment at a hospital before being brought home. Sandhya evaded suspicion by saying that Prashant had accidentally fallen from the roof because he was heavily intoxicated.

The second attempt: the ‘toilet cleaner murder’

After the first plan to kill Prashant failed, Sandhya concocted another plan on June 30, 2026. Using her medical expertise as a nurse, she injected Prashant with toilet cleaner mixed with powdered sleeping via his cannula. She also pushed him off the cot, resulting in Prashant’s death.

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The crime came to light when Prashant’s mother grew suspicious of the circumstances surrounding her son’s death and approached the police with her doubts. She filed a complaint and alleged that she was unaware that Prashant had returned home or of the events that led to his death, and voiced her suspicions about her daughter-in-law Sandhya.

During a police investigation into the matter, all three accused, Sandhya, Bunty, and Anil, confessed to their crimes. Admitting his role in killing Prashant, Bunty stated: “We fought with each other. After that, his wife [Sandhya] came. Both of us pushed him with force. It was her plan. She gave money.”

The three accused have been remanded to judicial custody after their arrest. Further investigation into this matter is underway.