Faridabad Horror: School Teacher Stabbed More Than 20 Times in Seconds by Stalker on School Premises

IN A SHOCKING CASE that emerged from Faridabad, a female teacher was stabbed to death after a masked man entered a private school in Shikona village. The incident occurred on the morning of August 3, 2026, when a Monday morning turned into a horror episode after a stalker allegedly called the victim out and stabbed her repeatedly, leading to her death on the spot.

According to several media reports, the attacker, now identified as Amit, is a 21-year-old man and a resident of Kot village in Faridabad. The accused was arrested within two hours following the brutal attack on the victim.

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The Times of India reported that the victim was working as a teacher at Saraswati Senior Secondary School in Shikona village, near which a police outpost is also located. The victim was dragged out of the classroom and stabbed more than 20 times in the chest, neck, and abdomen, resulting in severe bleeding and ultimately death.

How did the Faridabad teacher's brutal murder unfold?

On August 3, 2026, a man with his face covered entered the school premises. As per the CCTV footage, the accused was seen waiting in the lobby before attacking the victim. NDTV reported that he spotted the teacher and asked her to come out right before allegedly grabbing her by the neck. He then dragged her out and stabbed her repeatedly.

The police claimed that the brutal attack took place during school hours. Several users on social media questioned how a masked man managed to enter the school premises and raised concerns over the safety of students and other staff members following the stabbing incident. After the attack, Sandhya's husband, Vikas, filed a complaint at Sector 58 Police Station. A murder case has been registered against the accused.

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The school administrator shared that the victim had been working at the school for a year. He heard screams and rushed to the spot, where he saw the victim lying on the ground while the masked man repeatedly attacked her. He said, "I tried to threaten him, but then he came running towards me with the knife as well. By the time I could retaliate, he had already attacked her and fled. He was alone and had come on a bike."

The school administrator was the one who rushed Sandhya to Al Falah Hospital, where she was declared dead.

Two hours after the murder, Amit was arrested by the police and later confessed to Sandhya's murder. The initial investigation claims that Amit and Sandhya knew each other. The accused had tried to talk to the victim on several occasions, but the preliminary investigation revealed that Sandhya was hesitant to speak to him.

As per a report by NDTV, she later threatened Amit that she would file a molestation complaint against him following his repeated harassment. He allegedly apologised to her publicly, and the police have claimed that this incident could have been the driving force behind Amit committing such a heinous crime.

[VS]

(Edited by Harsh Pandey)

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