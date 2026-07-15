Graham Staines Triple Murder Case: Will Dara Singh Walk Free from Prison? The Convicted Murderer Who Burned Christian Missionary Graham Staines and His Two Sons

Dara Singh is serving his sentence in Keonjhar District Jail, Odisha. His name has been linked to several cases and associated with various crimes.

Dara Singh, also known as Rabindra Kumar Pal, is a Bajrang Dal activist. He was arrested in connection with the Staines murder case in 2000 and has been serving his sentence ever since. The latest developments surrounding Dara Singh’s likely release are directly linked to the shocking Graham Staines triple murder case that shook the nation in the late 1990s.

Who was Graham Staines?

Graham Staines was born in Australia but had been working in the state of Odisha, where he was also a member of the Evangelical Missionary Society of Mayurbhanj (EMSM). Staines played a key role in establishing the esteemed Mayurbhanj Leprosy Home as a registered society in Baripada, Odisha. He met his wife, Gladys, at the leprosy home, and the two later got married. Graham and Gladys had three children: Esther, Philip, and Timothy.

What Was the Graham Staines Triple Murder Case?

The Staines family met their tragic fate on January 22, 1999. According to a report by Human Rights Watch, during this period, the Bajrang Dal, part of the Sangh Parivar, was allegedly involved in a series of attacks and crimes. The Sangh Parivar’s opposition to religious conversion to Christianity was considered the primary motive behind the triple murder in the Staines family.

Graham Staines attended a jungle camp between Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar along with his young sons, Philip (10) and Timothy (6). While their vehicle was parked during a break and the trio were fast asleep inside, a mob attacked it. Although the exact number varies across sources, reports suggest that more than 50 armed people surrounded the station wagon they were in and set it on fire. That day, Graham Staines and his two young sons were burned to death.

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The After effects of Staines Triple Murder Case and Dara Singh’s conviction



The entire nation was outraged following the brutal murder of Graham Staines and his sons. After the killings, a judicial commission of inquiry was set up to investigate the matter. Justice D.P. Wadhwa headed the commission, which probed the murder case and concluded that the conversion of tribal communities was a major factor that led to the killings, according to Human Rights Watch.