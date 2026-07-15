Graham Staines Triple Murder Case: Will Dara Singh Walk Free from Prison? The Convicted Murderer Who Burned Christian Missionary Graham Staines and His Two Sons

Key Points:
According to some sources, Bajranj Dal activist and convicted murderer Dara Singh might get release from prison under Odisha government's Independence Day remission exercise.
Singh was convicted for the brutal murder of Christian missionary Graham Staines and his two sons Timothy and Phillip.
Staines and his sons were attacked by a mob and were later burned to death inside a station wagon when they were sleeping inside it
THE GRAHAM STAINES TRIPLE MURDER CASE is back in the news after 27 years. In 1999, Australian Christian missionary Graham Stuart Staines was burned to death in Orissa (now Odisha) along with his two sons, Timothy and Philip. Bajrang Dal member Dara Singh was convicted of the crime and sentenced to life imprisonment.
Twenty-seven years later, reports have emerged, citing sources, that convicted murderer Dara Singh might be released from prison. Reports suggest that Singh could be part of Odisha’s Independence Day remission exercise, under which prisoners are granted early release around the time of August 15. According to a report by India Today, following Singh’s plea seeking early release, the Supreme Court has been informed by the Odisha government that Dara Singh’s name is on the list of inmates being considered for premature release.
See Also: Nitish Katara Was Betrayed by Everyone, but His One Witness, Ajay, Refused to Be Compromised. He Got Justice for Nitish—but Did Justice Happen for Ajay? What Was the 2002 Nitish Katara Murder Case?
On July 14, 2026, a bench comprising Justice Manoj Misra and Justice Vijay Bishnoi postponed the hearing of the case after the government informed the Supreme Court that it required more time. According to reports, the committee currently reviewing Dara Singh's plea for early release requires additional records, which are not yet available. The court has rescheduled the hearing for August 19, 2026.
Dara Singh is serving his sentence in Keonjhar District Jail, Odisha. His name has been linked to several cases and associated with various crimes.
Dara Singh, also known as Rabindra Kumar Pal, is a Bajrang Dal activist. He was arrested in connection with the Staines murder case in 2000 and has been serving his sentence ever since. The latest developments surrounding Dara Singh’s likely release are directly linked to the shocking Graham Staines triple murder case that shook the nation in the late 1990s.
Graham Staines was born in Australia but had been working in the state of Odisha, where he was also a member of the Evangelical Missionary Society of Mayurbhanj (EMSM). Staines played a key role in establishing the esteemed Mayurbhanj Leprosy Home as a registered society in Baripada, Odisha. He met his wife, Gladys, at the leprosy home, and the two later got married. Graham and Gladys had three children: Esther, Philip, and Timothy.
The Staines family met their tragic fate on January 22, 1999. According to a report by Human Rights Watch, during this period, the Bajrang Dal, part of the Sangh Parivar, was allegedly involved in a series of attacks and crimes. The Sangh Parivar’s opposition to religious conversion to Christianity was considered the primary motive behind the triple murder in the Staines family.
Graham Staines attended a jungle camp between Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar along with his young sons, Philip (10) and Timothy (6). While their vehicle was parked during a break and the trio were fast asleep inside, a mob attacked it. Although the exact number varies across sources, reports suggest that more than 50 armed people surrounded the station wagon they were in and set it on fire. That day, Graham Staines and his two young sons were burned to death.
See Also: 1983 Nellie Massacre: Assam Government’s Decision to Table Tewary Commission Report Has Reopened Old Wounds
The entire nation was outraged following the brutal murder of Graham Staines and his sons. After the killings, a judicial commission of inquiry was set up to investigate the matter. Justice D.P. Wadhwa headed the commission, which probed the murder case and concluded that the conversion of tribal communities was a major factor that led to the killings, according to Human Rights Watch.
A CBI investigation was conducted, and Dara Singh was convicted of the triple murder of the Staines family. He was arrested in 2000 for his involvement in the murders and has been imprisoned ever since. According to several reports, Bhimasen Mahanta, Rajat Das, and Mahendra Hembram were also involved in the Graham Staines murder case.
In the trial court's ruling, all the accused in the case were sentenced to prison, except Singh, who was initially awarded the death penalty in 2003. In 2007, Singh was also convicted in the 1999 murder of Catholic priest Arul Das, who was shot dead with an arrow in September 1999 while trying to escape after his church was set on fire.
Decades later, reports have made headlines that convicted murderer Dara Singh will most likely be released from prison. In 2024, he sought remission from the Supreme Court, stating that he had spent the last 24 years behind bars.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
Suggested Reading: