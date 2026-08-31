Punjabi Influencer Manjit Kaur Dies Weeks After Alleged Abduction and Burning; Autopsy Report Reveals She Was Seven Weeks Pregnant

PUNJABI SOCIAL MEDIA INFLUENCER AND INTERNET PERSONALITY Manjit Kaur — who was allegedly kidnapped, brutally beaten, and set ablaze last month — passed away at a hospital in Chandigarh on August 26, 2026. Her family claimed that two friends of hers abducted and assaulted her, and also alleged that the police did not record her statement in time. An autopsy report, released to the media on August 30, 2026, revealed that Kaur was nearly seven weeks pregnant at the time of her death.

Kaur's mother, Kanta Devi, in a statement given to the police said that on July 3, 2026, two acquaintances of Kaur, Shubhi and Pinda called her daughter to a spot close to a liquor shop in Chandigarh’s Sector 24 area. Devi said that the two then picked up Kaur in a car and drove her to Morinda in Punjab where she was beaten, tied to a mulberry tree, and set on fire.

Devi also claimed that another friend of Kaur’s arrived at the spot and found her engulfed in flames. He put out the fire with a blanket before taking her to the Max Hospital in Mohali for treatment.

On July 9, 2026, Kaur was referred to Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh wherein she received further treatment for her burn injuries whilst remaining unconscious. She came out of her coma on August 5, 2026, after nearly a month of treatment. However, on August 26, 2026, Kaur succumbed to a sepsis infection and died at the hospital.

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Initial police reports stated that she had suffered 40-45% burns, which were attributed to an alleged “LPG cylinder leak.”

Manjit Kaur’s Mother Blames Mohali Police For Its Negligence

Devi alleged that after they had informed the Kharar Sadar police in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar district, commonly known as Mohali, that Kaur wished to give a statement to the cops after she gained consciousness. However, no police personnel came to the hospital. Devi further claimed that Assistant Sub-Inspector Lakhwinder Singh, who is the investigating officer of the case, did not reach PGIMER on time.

Kaur's relatives said they could have been able to obtain vital clues in the case if her statement had been recorded. A daily diary report was purportedly registered at the PGI police station related to the incident.

Police Response to the ‘Negligence’ Claims

Ishan Singla, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Kharar has however rejected these claims and stated police had given full cooperation to Kaur and her family. He said that the incident happened under Chandigarh’s jurisdiction, hence it was the responsibility of the Chandigarh Police to take further action. Kaur's mother was helped by the Kharar police who took her to the relevant police station and helped register the FIR in Chandigarh, Singla said. “Since the place of occurrence falls under Chandigarh jurisdiction, the action was to be taken by Chandigarh Police. Kharar police provided full assistance to the victim’s mother, took her to the concerned police station, and facilitated the registration of the FIR in Chandigarh,” the DSP said.

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Kanwardeep Kaur, Senior Superintendent (SP) of Police, Chandigarh, told the media that a complaint by the deceased's mother had been registered as a case of kidnapping and murder. “A case of kidnapping and murder has been registered after receiving the deceased’s mother’s complaint,” the senior superintendent stated.

Manjit Kaur Abduction-Murder Case: The Investigation So Far

Chandigarh Police are now on a hunt for the accused in the case. CCTV footage and other evidence along the way from Chandigarh’s Sector 34 to Morinda is also being looked at to see how it all unfolded when Kaur's abduction, assault, and subsequent killing took place. However, as the case is more than two months old, obtaining CCTV footage is proving to be difficult. In a statement to the media, Inspector Shadi Lal, Station House Officer (SHO) at Sector 34 Police Station, said, “The biggest challenge before us is that this is a two-month-old case. By the time we started looking for CCTV footage now, crucial recordings had already been overwritten. Toll plazas generally retain footage for only around 15 days.”

(Edited by Agniva Ray)