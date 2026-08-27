Delhi Model Stabbed to Death at Home: Former Gym Trainer Absconding After Allegedly Being Rejected by Her

IN A SHOCKING INCIDENT in Delhi’s Tilak Nagar, a 21-year-old model named Muskan was allegedly stabbed to death on the evening of August 26, 2026. With more details yet to emerge about Muskan’s untimely death, Delhi Police are reportedly suspecting the victim’s former gym trainer, Imran, who allegedly attacked Muskan when she was alone at her house.

The Delhi model’s death has sparked a frenzy across the internet, with many users raising concerns about the circumstances surrounding Muskan’s death. As per reports, the accused allegedly attacked Muskan with a knife at her home in Tilak Nagar, West Delhi. She was living on the second floor of the building. After the attack, neighbours in the building heard the victim’s screams. When they reached the house, they found her bleeding.

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Who is Muskan, the Delhi Model Who Was Stabbed to Death?

As per reports, Muskan was a model who allegedly knew Imran for more than a year. The common link between the duo was that the victim used to visit the gym where Imran worked as a trainer. Police claimed that the accused had known Muskan for around one and a half years and had allegedly been following her for some time.

Neighbors have informed investigators that the accused had previously been seen multiple times in the same locality where Muskan lived. As per media reports, Muskan lived alone in her house, and after the attack, she was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

She had multiple stab wounds on her body, which led to extensive bleeding. The victim’s family has alleged that Imran was responsible for the killing. Investigators have been reviewing CCTV footage as part of their probe after the police received a PCR (Police Control Room) call. Relatives and neighbours in the locality where the incident took place have alleged that Imran was rejected by Muskan.

The police are currently looking for Imran, who has been absconding ever since.

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According to a report by NDTV, Muskan was one of three sisters. Her friend Aman told reporters that Imran had allegedly harassed the victim. He said, “He (Imran) had done it a long time ago as well. And as this has happened now, the direct suspicion went on him.” Further investigation has revealed that the accused had left his job at the gym where he worked following complaints about his behaviour.

The murder has also intensified tensions due to their different religious backgrounds, with users on the internet sharing narratives of ‘love jihad’. The police are currently investigating the case, and more details in the Muskan murder case are awaited. Efforts are underway to arrest Imran, who has been absconding since August 26, 2026.

[VS]

(Edited by Harsh Pandey)

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