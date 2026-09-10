Daughter-in-Law Allegedly Kills Kanpur Businessman Over CCTV Surveillance: Shalu Minocha’s Dancing Video Becomes Key Evidence in Murder Investigation

IN A SHOCKING CASE from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, new details have emerged in the brutal murder of businessman Vineet Minocha, who was stabbed to death on September 5, 2026. Who was behind the murder of the 63-year-old pharmaceutical businessman?

As per various media reports, his daughter-in-law, Shalu Minocha, allegedly hired Vishal Gautam and his acquaintance, Raj, to carry out the killing. In a recent development in the case, Shalu was reportedly at a lounge dancing with her husband around the same time the attack took place.

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The police claimed that the motive behind the murder was allegedly the restrictions Vineet Minocha had imposed on his daughter-in-law. As per reports, a video of Shalu and her husband dancing started making the rounds on the internet on September 9, 2026. The video is from Cosmogin Lounge in Kanpur and was reportedly recorded on the evening of the same day that Vineet Minocha was stabbed. Following an investigation, the police arrested the alleged killers, Vishal and Raj, along with the alleged mastermind, Shalu.



How Was Kanpur Businessman Vineet Minocha Stabbed?

Earlier, Shalu Minocha claimed to be unaware of the murder, but it was later revealed that she was in contact with the killers.

As per reports, investigators have revealed that the killers, Vishal and Raj, entered the victim’s residence using duplicate keys that were allegedly given to Vishal by Shalu. The Times of India reported that Vishal used to work at the pharmaceutical store, and Shalu had given him the key to make a duplicate copy. As per their original plan, they were supposed to suffocate the victim to death, but in a panic, they attacked Vineet and stabbed him multiple times. The post-mortem report confirmed that the victim had been stabbed 26 times.

They fled the scene but were later apprehended by the police. During further investigation, the killers confessed, leading to the revelation of Shalu Minocha’s alleged involvement. She was arrested by the police on September 7, 2026, based on Vishal’s confession that she had allegedly paid him Rs 6 lakh to carry out the killing.

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Why Did Shalu Minocha Want Vineet Minocha Dead?

The investigation revealed that Shalu Minocha was distressed over her father-in-law constantly monitoring the CCTV cameras installed in their living room. She was taken into custody, where she reportedly shared that her father-in-law objected to her attending late-night parties. She further stated that, even though they belonged to a well-off family, she had to persistently ask her father-in-law for even minor expenses.

The police shared that Shalu had paid Vishal Rs 2 lakh on September 6, 2026, and the remaining amount was promised after 15 days. The latest video of Shalu Minocha dancing has become a crucial part of the murder investigation. The police have been checking the timeline of the lounge video. As per reports, Shalu and her husband returned home late and found Vineet Minocha murdered.

[VS]

(Edited by Harsh Pandey)

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