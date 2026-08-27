Gurugram Waterlogging Will Be Fixed by 2047, Says BJP MP Dharambir Singh

Along with blaming the drainage system, Singh also blamed the monsoon and changing weather for the situation in Gurugram. Water has accumulated on many roads in Gurugram, with school buses getting stuck, but the MP refused to blame the government for this. He said that the government is working to the best of its ability to improve the situation in Gurugram. When he was asked when these problems would be solved, the leader replied, “The new masterplan for 2047 will develop the city for future needs. All will be taken care of then.”

Gurugram Waterlogging

The condition of roads in Gurugram is getting worse with the monsoon season. The city has witnessed many scenes where vehicles were half-drowned in rainwater. In one instance, school buses were stuck in the water for hours. Children waited for hours while parents struggled to reach them.

In many other places, commuters waded through knee-deep water as familiar roads turned into temporary rivers. Heavy rainfall in the area flooded many luxury locations. Heavy rainfall has resulted in severe waterlogging, massive traffic jams and roads caving in across the city.