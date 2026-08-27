Gurugram Waterlogging Will Be Fixed by 2047, Says BJP MP Dharambir Singh

AI generated summary, newsroom-reviewed
DHARAMBIR SINGH, MP from Haryana, talked about the waterlogging problem in Gurugram with NDTV. The BJP MP said that the problem in Gurugram will be fixed by 2047 and said that the government is working hard to ensure that there are no problems with traffic jams and waterlogging, but nothing can be done immediately.
The leader blamed the problems in Gurugram on 60-year-old planning, saying that people at the time did not realise that the city would grow this much. “We didn't know so many people, houses and vehicles will come to Gurugram,” NDTV quoted the leader as saying. He said that the drains that were built earlier have been squeezed because of new construction, and now there is no way to broaden them.
Along with blaming the drainage system, Singh also blamed the monsoon and changing weather for the situation in Gurugram. Water has accumulated on many roads in Gurugram, with school buses getting stuck, but the MP refused to blame the government for this. He said that the government is working to the best of its ability to improve the situation in Gurugram. When he was asked when these problems would be solved, the leader replied, “The new masterplan for 2047 will develop the city for future needs. All will be taken care of then.”
The condition of roads in Gurugram is getting worse with the monsoon season. The city has witnessed many scenes where vehicles were half-drowned in rainwater. In one instance, school buses were stuck in the water for hours. Children waited for hours while parents struggled to reach them.
In many other places, commuters waded through knee-deep water as familiar roads turned into temporary rivers. Heavy rainfall in the area flooded many luxury locations. Heavy rainfall has resulted in severe waterlogging, massive traffic jams and roads caving in across the city.
Dharambir Singh is a senior Indian politician and a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, representing the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha constituency in Haryana. The constituency was formed in 2008, and Dharambir Singh has represented the parliamentary seat since 2014. He was elected to the 16th Lok Sabha in 2014 and the 17th Lok Sabha in 2019 from the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh constituency.
Before becoming an MP, he was a member of the Haryana Legislative Assembly. He was elected from the Badhra and Sohna constituencies in 2005 and 2009, respectively, and was earlier elected from Tosham in 1987 and 2000. He was born in Haryana in 1955 and has a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree from Kurukshetra University.
Suggested Reading: