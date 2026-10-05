When Love Turns into Murderous Traps

Beyond the police files lies an even more troubling question: why do such brutal incidents, particularly from one community, keep recurring? Why do allegations of concealed identity, sometimes through the use of false names, along with manipulation, sexual exploitation, and coercion, continue to surface in different parts of the country? At what point does affection turn into possession, companionship into cruelty, and a human relationship into a murderous trap? Have some among our younger generation lost their way in a wilderness where physical desire masquerades as love? Love has always called for patience, sacrifice, and the willingness to care for another person beyond one’s own selfish impulses. Yet, in an age increasingly driven by instant gratification, are these deeper values quietly slipping away?

Recent cases make the question still more unsettling. In August, the Railway Protection Force rescued two minor Hindu girls, aged 15 and 17, at the Ahmedabad railway station after they were allegedly befriended through social media and online gaming, and then abducted from Jodhpur. Two young Muslim men were arrested, and investigators recovered a fake e-Aadhaar card bearing the name “Aryan”. Here again, trust appears to have been cultivated in the virtual world before the girls were pulled away from home. One shudders to think how easily a friendly message on a screen can open the door to something far more sinister.

In Lucknow’s Chowk area, a Hindu woman alleged that she came into contact with Shahrukh Khan, alias Raftaar, through a chat app. According to her complaint, the man concealed his religious identity as well as a prior marriage, and initially assured her that there would be no question of religious conversion. But, as she alleged, things took a very different turn later. She was reportedly coerced into reciting the kalma, following which a nikah was performed. When she discovered what she described as the deception and raised objections, she faced harassment, abuse, and even threats to her life from the accused and his family.

Based on her complaint, the police registered an FIR against Shahrukh Khan, his brother, mother, and sister under stringent provisions of the law and began investigating the digital trail and the involvement of his family. Of course, the investigation must now establish the truth. Yet the case raises an uncomfortable question: why do allegations involving online courtship, concealed identities, fraudulent marriage arrangements, and coercion over religious conversion keep surfacing across the country? If a relationship begins with deception and ends in fear, one may well ask whether it deserves to be called love at all.