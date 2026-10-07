"Asked for Rs 600; They Paid me Rs 300": Plumber Murders Elderly Couple and House Help in Dehradun Over Payment Dispute

A SHOCKING MURDER CASE has emerged from Uttarakhand’s Dehradun city after an elderly couple and a house help were allegedly stabbed to death on October 6, 2026. In the brutal Dehradun triple murder, reports claim that the crime was allegedly committed by a plumber over Rs 300. As per the latest developments, the plumber, now identified as Rajkumar, has been arrested by the police.

The police have said that the accused was working at the home of the elderly couple, 80-year-old K.S. Kapoor and 76-year-old Rajni Kapoor, when the murder unfolded. Rajkumar had been doing plumbing work at their residence in Vishnulok Colony for almost two years. The motive behind the murder is not certain yet. However, reports suggest that tensions between them escalated following a dispute over payment for the plumbing work.

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Plumber Murders Elderly Couple and House Help in Dehradun

After Rajkumar finished the plumbing job at the victims’ home, a dispute broke out over the payment of Rs 300. The accused then stabbed the elderly couple with a screwdriver. Following the attack, a house help named Tiliya Devi (55) heard noises and rushed to intervene. The accused stabbed the third victim with the screwdriver as well. All three victims were seriously injured in the stabbing and were rushed to a hospital, where they were declared dead.

According to a report by The Week, the accused told reporters after he was arrested, “I asked for Rs 600; they paid me Rs 300, so I stabbed them with a screwdriver.” Upon being informed about the commotion, the police immediately reached the scene, where they saw the accused being detained by locals, The Times of India reported. He allegedly confessed to committing the crime later. CCTV footage was reviewed as part of the investigation, which revealed that the accused had gone to the elderly couple’s home at around 1 p.m.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pramendra Dobhal said, “The accused initially went and then came back with the intention of either killing them or carrying out a robbery.” Dobhal further added that a gold chain and the screwdriver, which was the murder weapon, were recovered from the accused. A forensic team reached the crime scene to collect more evidence as part of the investigation.

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According to reports, the family of the deceased has filed a complaint against the accused, along with registering a murder case at the Raipur police station. The police have been questioning the accused to determine the sequence of events moments before the triple murder.

Earlier, the investigation suggested that the attack was part of a robbery, whereas new details indicate that Rajkumar stabbed the elderly couple over a dispute regarding Rs 300. As per reports, the deceased had two sons who are living in Pune and Delhi. Meanwhile, the house help, who was among Rajkumar’s victims, hailed from Bihar and had four children.

[RH/VS/HP]

(Edited by Harsh Pandey)

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