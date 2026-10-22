SBI Data Leak of 3,897 Customers: Three Agencies Flagged Breach Before Bank Could Detect It; Raising Questions Over Delay in Customer Alerts and Internal Security Protocols

ON OCTOBER 16, 2026, three agencies alerted the State Bank of India (SBI), India’s largest public sector bank, about the suspected exposure of its customers’ data on the dark web. Despite being considered one of India’s most reputed banks, SBI was unable to detect the suspected breach on its own. Even after receiving the alerts, the bank took several days to inform the public about the data leak, providing only vague details.

The incident raises questions: how did the breach happen, and how did the bank become aware of it? The data loss incident involved the exposure of customer data on the dark web. It was suspected after the personal information of around 3,897 customers was found in a dataset on the web online.

SBI Statement to Customers on Data Breach

SBI on October 21, 2026 disclosed a data breach incident to its customers. The bank posted an ‘Important Information’ notice for its public, mentioning that a cyber incident had occurred, leading to a data leak. It further said that the impact had affected “a very very small number of customers.”