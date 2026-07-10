The Gap in the Archives: Preserving the History of Everyday Objects

The heirloom objects

The Kajrauti (kohl container)

When I stumbled upon the duck-shaped kohl container on the MET website, it allowed me to connect a kajrauti my mother had gifted me to the Mughal history of India. I sat my mother down and recorded our family history. She told me that the Kajrauti was made by her maternal grandfather, who worked at a steel factory. He made it at his workplace and gifted it to my nani (grandmother) upon the birth of my mother. My nani later gifted it to my mother when she married, who then passed it to me when I was an 18-year-old leaving home for higher education — a privilege of literacy and choice that my nani never had.

Though I have not been wearing kajal recently, I still open the container to smell the kohl my mother made at home by depositing lamp soot under one of the flaps and mixing it with ghee. The container fits in my hand like a small mango. Its paisley shape makes me wonder about the continuation of this ancient Indo-Iranian motif from historical eras straight into the 20th century and modern Indian objects. The object’s life doesn’t end when it is made; its meaning changes as it passes from a grandfather’s factory to a granddaughter’s college suitcase. I am not just taking photos; I am tracking tactility (how it fits in the palm like a small mango), smell (ghee and lamp soot), and sound (the snip of the separating flaps).

The Paila (Grain measuring utensil)

Reusable containers, used through generations, are central to the lifestyle of Angika speakers. “Ee ki chhe?” (“What is this?”) I remember asking my grandmother as a four-year-old, watching a “paila” glinting in her palm as she dipped it into a tin to measure out rice for guests.

A paila usually has a capacity of 500 grams (18 oz) or 600 grams (21 oz), enough to measure a family’s lunch. But what fascinated my childhood self was its embossed pattern of scorpions and fish. These motifs trace back to my earliest sensory memories: the taste of fried hilsa fish, and the fear struck by scorpions lurking in unsuspected corners like mango tree branches, roofs, and bamboo gates.

Living in an environment where children had to be taught the dangers of nature, it makes sense that these patterns became common on the surfaces of our containers, as well as on people’s skin. For instance, the scorpion is a common traditional tattoo motif in my home district. It is known locally as godna (derived from the Angika word god, meaning “to pierce”) and is etched onto the hands and feet of local women. While seen on married women of older generations to increase attractiveness and celebrated in local folk songs about the beautiful “Liliya” (the fictional Angika-speaking woman representing youthful defiance of convention in matters of love and marriage), the newer generation is not sporting it as much.

This visual overlap is no coincidence; the paila itself is crafted and sold by the Gulguliya, a nomadic tribe of Bihar. They traditionally move across regions, earning their livelihoods through hawking utensils and tattooing, meaning the very hands that brought the brass container etched with scorpions also pierced them into the skin of the community.

The Maliya (oil container)

One of the most tangible memories of my late grandmother is the maliya, an open oil container she would often look for on colder days.

This small container is practicality personified, showing exactly how daily functional needs shape a solid object. Designed for heating oil over an open flame and dipping fingers into it before applying it to one’s limbs, it features an inverted dome-shaped area to store the oil and a long handle that lets a person hold it without risking burning their skin.

My mother gave it to my aunt when she was raising her baby; it was returned, to my relief, when the baby grew up. Sharing such objects is a common practice among families and represents a network of care.

By documenting its picture and collecting information on its appearance, I can see how the region, the people, and the intended everyday usage completely dictated its material, shape, and handling.

Call to document and share your culture

Who makes these items, who sells them, and who uses them reveals a great deal about the caste, class, and gender dynamics of Indian society. These domestic objects were never meant to be disposable; they were designed to be created as well as mended by the local lohar (blacksmith) when damaged, shared with extended family, gifted upon the birth of a baby, and used over generations. One can map an entire social ecosystem through them: they are manufactured by working-class men in factory settings or by blacksmiths at home, sold by feri-walahs (traditional street vendors) roaming rural areas on motorcycles, and used by women in domestic spaces.