How memories help you move forward

If you find yourself missing the holidays of years past, you may be longing not for the celebration itself but for a particular era. Memories of former times can bring comfort, but they can also evoke feelings of grief, loneliness or sadness, particularly if you’re navigating changes you didn’t anticipate or would not have chosen, such as illness, injury, unemployment or relationship breakdown.

People may be more inclined to experience nostalgia, a sentimental longing for the past, during periods of transition, when familiar aspects of life are changing.

While nostalgia is sometimes viewed negatively, as dwelling on past experiences, research suggests it can be a valuable resource when navigating life changes, especially for younger generations.

For instance, nostalgia can actually strengthen social connections and contribute to a sense of meaning. Recalling cherished memories can remind you you’re part of a broader life story, which can enhance feelings of connection, personal value and purpose.

Nostalgia can also help people make sense of the different chapters of life, allowing them to maintain a sense of who they are even as circumstances change.

Memories, then, can be more than reminders of what once was. They can help you recognize what you value and inform how you experience the present. While nostalgia may not ease the pain associated with challenges such as major health changes, evolving caregiving responsibilities or military deployment, it can serve as a bridge between the past and the present.

When life changes but expectations do not

Throughout life, people adjust routines, responsibilities and expectations to accommodate new circumstances. Yet when it comes to the holidays, they may be reluctant to make those same adjustments. Is it still Thanksgiving if the table doesn’t feature the cranberry sauce made with your family’s traditional recipe? Can it feel like Christmas if there’s no tree decorated with your family’s sentimental ornaments?

This reluctance to let holiday observances evolve may be influenced, in part, by how people remember previous celebrations. Negative emotions associated with past experiences tend to fade more quickly than positive ones. You may remember the warmth of gathering around a holiday table but less readily recall the stress or challenges that accompanied it.

When expectations no longer reflect the realities of your life, you may feel disappointed or place pressure on yourself or others to live up to those old memories. Even a cherished tradition can become a source of stress when you feel obligated to maintain it in the same way year after year.