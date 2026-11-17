FOR MANY FAMILIES, Halloween is not the end of the festive season but the beginning of Christmas celebrations. Houses can be seen decorated as if they are dressed up for a wedding, while the chants of "Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells" can be heard everywhere. People wear winter clothes in red, green and white, and smiles can be seen on the faces of those eagerly waiting for the holiday season. As the days get colder and darker, the festival brings a spirit of light and happiness because Christmas is here!

People start preparing food, setting budgets, buying clothes, making to-do lists and planning many other things while waiting for the holidays and putting up a Christmas tree. While Thanksgiving is also celebrated by many families, it is often seen as an appetizer to Christmas. So, as Christmas approaches, what do you need to prepare beforehand? Let's look at five of these things.